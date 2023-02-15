A few weeks ago, one could speak of a “potential” explosion between Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on one side, versus Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on the other side.

It is no longer merely “potential,” but already an open and very public political war.

The first somewhat lower key round was when Gallant overrode Smotrich’s authority and ordered the evacuation of a new West Bank settler outpost in the Samaria region of the West Bank on January 20, only weeks after the new government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had taken power.

The move seemed to spark an immediate coalition crisis for Netanyahu.

Until this government, oversight regarding settler and Palestinian construction in Area C of the West Bank was within the purview of the Defense Minister, but under the Netanyahu government's coalition agreements, Smtorich was given some kind of new undefined authority in that area, including being a minister in the Defense Ministry, separate from Gallant.

Gallant ordered that evacuation over Smotrich’s objection – all of which came just one day after United States National Security Council Advisor Jake Sullivan visited Jerusalem and Ramallah.

The crisis was sort of pushed off when Netanyahu clarified his general support for existing settlements while insisting that any new building activities be done legally and with full coordination with both the Prime Minister's Office and the security establishment - something which had not happened in that case.

Gallant clarified that "every action on the ground must be conducted in accordance with the law. It must also be fully coordinated and must be taken in accordance with the relevant security situation assessment," according to the Defense Ministry.

That incident presented a united Netanyahu-Gallant-IDF front.

History repeats itself with broader implications

A similar incident demolishing a newly built outpost occurred this past Sunday.

But the fight on Wednesday could have much broader implications.

Right-wing MKs and settler activists threatened the government’s stability after clashes broke out between Border Police and protesters as an olive grove run by settlers near the settlement of Shiloh was uprooted. The demolition was the third evacuation order carried out under Netanyahu but was part of a long legal fight by the settlers to hold onto the area.

The demolished olive grove is also more similar to a large number of existing land disputes, meaning Netanyahu could not downplay the issue as a fluke from new activities which were not approved by him.

Further, the presence of government MKs and a large group of settler-protesters who were handled sometimes roughly by border police added to the controversy.

Smotrich said this was a deep violation of the coalition deal which was built on him being able to protect and even enhance existing settlements and that he had canceled the demolition.

Ben-Gvir said it was a deep violation of the coalition deal because the IDF and Gallant used the border police to carry out the demolition though he had forbade the use of border police, supposedly part of his authority over the police as a whole.

Government officials told The Jerusalem Post that Smotrich was acting in a political manner and trying to maul Gallant against the background of the complex balance between their authorities, despite the fact that the High Court of Justice had ordered the olive grove to be demolished already a year ago.

This time Netanyahu did not give clear backing to the IDF and Gallant, remaining quiet, while issuing an order to halt the demolition when a small amount of the grove was still standing.

In a recent briefing to military reporters, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid predicted that Netanyahu would soon turn on Gallant and the IDF and let them take the brunt of Smotrich-Ben-Gvir’s criticisms – while privately supporting certain demolitions.

Where does Gallant stand in this conflict?

From Gallant’s perspective, there is nothing to debate: Any outpost or olive grove built illegally which is not given current government protection can be demolished.

Gallant is pro-settlements that have been legalized and would probably vote to legalize some more outposts but is far more concerned about keeping the broad security situation in the West Bank stable and about relations and military aid from the US.

Moreover, all of this is somewhat small beans for Gallant, whose true focus is Iran.

Had he been appointed IDF chief in 2011 instead of Benny Gantz, he likely thinks history with Iran may have gone differently. Now is his time to shine and to try to shape policy and he is not interested in a small outpost or olive grove here or there disrupting the big picture and US support for Israel taking a tough approach to the Islamic Republic.

He also does not view Smotrich or Ben-Gvir as equals, but as upstarts who do not understand the stakes.

Netanyahu probably internally feels similarly but may try to stay out of the mix and let Gallant and the IDF take the heat based on political maneuvering.

This does not mean that Gallant is not sensitive to politics.

Whereas Gantz as defense minister a few months ago publicly condemned IDF troops for illegally beating a West Bank activist in Hebron, Gallant remained silent when a similar incident happened this week. This left the IDF without backing when Ben-Gvir criticized the top echelons for prosecuting the soldier for beating a Palestinian activist.

The question is whether Gallant will mostly hold the IDF line and move further into the paradigm of former Likud defense minister Moshe Yaalon, who eventually fell out with Netanyahu over a variety of issues where Yaalon defended the IDF more than Netanyahu or whether he will eventually move closer to Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, which would lead to a new level of fighting between the IDF and the Defense Ministry.

Alternatively, Ben-Gvir or Smotrich could bolt the government or take some other unexpected move that would reshuffle the entire deck of cards.

But the Gallant-IDF-Smotrich-Ben-Gvir fault line is only going to continue to get more unstable, eventually leading to some kind of earthquake.