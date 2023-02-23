Knesset approves increased funding for Netanyahu's residences

The Knesset Finance Committee approved on Wednesday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to fund both of his private homes – on Azza Street in Jerusalem and in Caesarea – at the state's expense, as well as increase the existing expenses that the prime minister's residence is due by law.

According to current Israeli law, the state finances the expenses of the official residence in Jerusalem, as well as a prime minister's private residence if it is outside of Jerusalem. However, the official residence on Balfour Street is currently under renovation, and the committee approved that the house on Azza Street will count as the official Jerusalem residence, and the Caesarea house continue to count as the residence outside of Jerusalem.

This means that the state will cover the expenses of both of the prime minister's privately owned houses.

In addition, the committee decided that the residence will receive four employees as "office workers" instead of the previous two; that the state will fund events hosted by the prime minister or his wife outside of the residence, including their documentation; that the state will fund the prime minister's spouse's participation in an event, conference, or delegation in Israel or abroad; and that the prime minister and his wife will receive NIS 80,000 a year to fund their "formal appearance," instead of the previous NIS 40,000.

The committee also decided that the Prime Minister's Office's director general will be responsible to determine the extent of a number of expenses relating to the residence, and not the office's legal advisor.

Street sign for the road on which the prime minister's residence lies. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

In response to repeated queries by Yesh Atid MK Vladimir Beliak, Prime Minister's Office Director-General Yossi Shelly said that it was not clear how much these decisions would cost. Beliak tore the paper with the decision as the vote was being held.

Thursday's session was the second held on the issue in two days. Channel 12 reported on Wednesday that the prime minister's office directed the Likud's MKs to attend the session in order to show support for Netanyahu.

"I am embarrassed to take part in the committee today," Beliak said during the session. "In the last two months since this government was formed – the [price of] electricity rose, the water rose, interest rates rose twice, food prices are continuing to skyrocket, and after all this – the coalition chooses to bring to the finance committee a debate over the Netanyahu family's financial demands and its urgent approval," Beliak said.

Balfour Residence deemed uninhabitable in 2021

Former Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid faced similar issues, as the Balfour Residence was deemed uninhabitable already in 2021 when Netanyahu left office. Bennett did not request an alternative residence in Jerusalem and instead worked from his home in Ra'anana. Lapid also did not request an alternative residence in Jerusalem, and instead slept in a small apartment near the Balfour Residence when necessary. Lapid also did not request refunds for expenses he accrued in his Tel Aviv home.