The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Education Ministry orders security escort for schools trips to J'lem

In light of the worsening security situation, the Education Ministry put out guidelines to ensure the safety of school excursions in the capital.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 3, 2023 16:36

Updated: MARCH 3, 2023 16:46
An Israeli Border Police officer patrols the area near Damascus Gate to Jerusalem's Old City on Jerusalem Day, on May 29, 2022. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
An Israeli Border Police officer patrols the area near Damascus Gate to Jerusalem's Old City on Jerusalem Day, on May 29, 2022.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Every school trip in the city of Jerusalem has to be coordinated in advance with the Education Ministry and will need to be accompanied by armed security, according to Israeli media reports on Friday.

The Education Ministry's new guidelines come on the background of rising tension in the current security situation which has seen more terror attacks carried out both in the West Bank and Jerusalem in past weeks.

Starting immediately, every trip will have to be accompanied by one security guard per every 50 students. All schools planning trips in Jerusalem will have to coordinate them in advance with the Education Ministry.

"As you know, trips and outdoor activities in the city of Jerusalem do not require coordination, but following this decision, any trip or activity in the city of Jerusalem will have to do a full coordination through the Bureau for Coordination of Trips in the Ministry of Education," said Aryeh Mor, Director of the Security and Safety Division at the Education Ministry

"In assessing the situation, it was decided to increase the level of security in the city of Jerusalem so that every trip and activity outside of school will be secured by a security guard with a ratio of one to fifty. The rest of the country will operate in accordance with the usual travel security procedure," Tomer Ovadia, head of security for educational institutions in the police, wrote in the guidelines.

ALUT Children’s Excursion to Sataf (credit: KKL-JNF)ALUT Children’s Excursion to Sataf (credit: KKL-JNF)

"In the coming period, a map for planning and coordinating trips will come into effect with the Israel Police districts and the relevant agencies."

The new guidelines are expected to stay in effect at least until Israel's Independence Day at the end of April.

Teachers aren't happy

"It's one big mess and chaos since we received the terrible news," one of the teachers who received the updated instructions from the Ministry of Education told N12. "We planned to take out the special education students at our school for volunteer activities with different groups, some of them were supposed to join the Purim market at other schools and some of them for a procession in the neighborhood. Now we are required to issue a security permit for every activity and to provide a close security guard."

Teachers also warned of the financial implications the new guidelines have for the schools.

"An activity that was supposed to be free will now cost almost NIS 10,000 and that's even before we talked about the inability of the security companies to respond to us with such amounts. I estimate that there are other schools that are in this situation, so you can understand the extent of the chaos. I've been a teacher for twenty years and I've never needed security in Jerusalem or to coordinate trips," one teacher told N12.



Tags Jerusalem school education ministry security
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
3

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
4

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
5

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by