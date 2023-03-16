Scholz urges Netanyahu to accept Herzog’s compromise on judicial overhaul

The reform of Israel’s judiciary is best done through compromise, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said as he urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the plan put forward Wednesday by President Isaac Herzog.

“Herzog submitted proposals to solve this situation and as a friend of Israel, we would hope you would consider these proposals,” Scholz said.

Netanyahu dismissed as insufficient Herzog’s compromise moments before he board the plane for Germany on Wednesday night. He had delayed his flight by five hours so he discuss the compromise proposal with Herzog.

Chancellor Scholz comments

“As a close friend, we share democratic values. We monitor this debate very closely,” Scholz said as he explained that an “independent judiciary is a precious asset and it’s good that Herzog” consulted with a number of actors.

Scholz issued his comments during a public press conference he held with Netanyahu on Wednesday afternoon.Netanyahu assured him that Israel would remain a liberal democracy and the judicial reform plan would strengthen the country’s democratic character.

“Israel is not going to abolish democratic principles,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israel is “a liberal democracy and will remain a liberal democracy.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visit Platform 17 (Gleis 17), the memorial to those who were deported to the death camps by Deutsche Reichsbahn trains in 1941-1945, at Berlin-Grunewald train station in Berlin, Germany March 16, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)

Scholz said he hoped that Netanyahu was correct, but he noted that “democracy is not just minority rule but its also about the security of those who remain a minority,” he said.

Germany, he clarified can monitor developments about the plan, express concern and explain the importance of consensus.

But it can not interfere with Israel’s domestic politics it can only hope that it chooses the path of consensus, Scholz said.