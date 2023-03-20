Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told coalition ministers and faction leaders that if there is no compromise reached regarding the proposed judicial reform, Yoav Gallant will resign from his role as defense minister, Monday reports from Ynet and N12 alleged.

Per the report, tensions between the IDF and the government caused by the judicial reform controversy were becoming too much, Gallant told Netanyahu on Sunday. The defense minister reportedly fears that the refusal to serve, which began with airforce officers and spread to reservists, would continue to spread throughout the IDF.

"Now that it is clear that there is no softening but instead an attempt at a hostile takeover of the judicial system," wrote leaders of the anti-judicial reform protest movement in a statement on Monday. This was referencing the previous day's Knesset discussions of a "softening" of the proposed judicial reform. "We expect that Gallant will announce that he will vote against [it] and resign from his position if the Judicial Selection Committee bill is brought to a vote. Otherwise, the rift in the [IDF] will be his responsibility and his duty [to mend]."

אם נתניהו יעצור את הדהירה להרס הדמוקרטיה - שר המשפטים שלו יתפטר והעם יתאחד. אם ימשיך בדהרה - שר הביטחון שלו יתפטר, הקשר עם ארצות הברית ישבר, והצבא יקרע.הבחירה פשוטה. pic.twitter.com/ABPcQUT5U1 — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) March 20, 2023

Former defense minister MK Benny Gantz said, "if Netanyahu stops galloping toward the destruction of democracy, his justice minister will resign and the nation will unite. If he continues galloping, his defense minister will resign, his connection with the US will break off, and the IDF will be torn apart. The choice is simple."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talking about the strikes and protests against the judicial reform (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"Softening" of the judicial reform

The coalition’s party leaders and additional representatives convened on Sunday evening to discuss a “softening” of the government’s proposed judicial reform.

In addition to the party leaders, the meeting was attended by Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman, who are responsible for preparing the reform’s major bills.

While the coalition party heads meet every Sunday, a number of reports indicated that decisions would be made during this meeting over which provisions of the judicial reforms will pass before the Knesset recesses on April 2 for approximately a month, and a version of these provisions will be codified into law.

Michael Starr and Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.