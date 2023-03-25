The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

How a 'coup' happened in a Jerusalem community board

A coup has happened on the Gonenim local council board. The chairwoman who was elected a year and a half ago had to give up her position after an ad hoc coalition was formed by the other members.

By PEGGY CIDOR
Published: MARCH 25, 2023 13:44
SHAKE-UP at Gonenim Local Council (Illustrative). (photo credit: FELIX MITTERMEIER/UNSPLASH)
SHAKE-UP at Gonenim Local Council (Illustrative).
(photo credit: FELIX MITTERMEIER/UNSPLASH)

When we think of a coup, we usually think of a rebel army, royal palace intrigues, or foreign interests meddling in the affairs of a weakened state. None of these even comes close to what happened in the last few weeks on the Gonenim local council board, which unites several neighborhoods. But the fact is, a “coup” is exactly what happened there, when the chairwoman who was elected a year and a half ago had to give up her position after an ad hoc coalition was formed by the other members of the board and, as a result, another member of the board was elected in her place.

Zvika Tchernichovski, former CEO of the Jerusalem local council and community centers, says that such things have happened in the past – and added that as long as the procedure was transparent and conducted democratically, there is no reason to reject it. However, some residents are afraid of the consequences, which may damage the fabric of the neighborhoods.

One of the claims heard from residents, mainly from Rassco, is that the new chairman, Yossi Saidov, is identified at Safra Square as an opponent, even personally hostile to Mayor Moshe Lion. “There is, of course, nothing bad in an activist resident disagreeing with the mayor’s moves and even trying to promote his opposition,” said a resident of Rassco, “but some fear that the price of the struggle that has been going on for more than five years between Saidov and Lion will be paid by the residents.”

Yossi Saidov vs Moshe Lion: Jerusalem local political drama

A little over a year ago, as part of the elections for eight community boards in the city, Efrat Zocher Arica was elected as the chairwoman of Gonenim, which represents the interests of several neighborhoods – Katmon Het, Tet; Pat; Rassco; and Gonenim – an election that was seen by many as the result of a campaign to encourage more women to become involved in public life. The election for the community boards served as a kind of test for the chances of more women participating in the upcoming elections to the city council, and the election of Zocher Arica was certainly perceived as such.

But the excitement of her successful election did not last long. Saidov, a prominent social activist in the neighborhood who focuses mainly on encouraging and promoting public transportation, claimed that the chairwoman was unable to block the mayor’s plans – among them, more and more roads.

Yossi Saidov (credit: B’rechovot Shelanu) Yossi Saidov (credit: B’rechovot Shelanu)

In an open letter of thanks to the members of the board who voted for Arica’s dismissal and his election in her place, Saidov spoke in a subdued tone and even thanked her for the service she did for the neighborhood.

“First of all, I would like to thank the outgoing chairman, Efrat Zocher Arica, for two years of tenure and activity for the administration and for the residents. Efrat has many merits and successes, including the restoration of the community administration, which was dismantled by the municipality, and the Association of Community Centers. Efrat volunteered under impossible conditions in front of a hostile municipality that hid information from the administration. We appreciate Efrat’s pleasant manner and bright nature and will know how to work together and in cooperation for the sake of the residents,” wrote Saidov on the Gonenim council website. 

However, in a phone conversation with In Jerusalem, his tone changed a bit, and he did not hesitate to accuse his predecessor of surrendering to the mayor. 

Saidov said that for bureaucratic reasons, even after former mayor Nir Barkat supported the Hamesila Park project, the road plan was not canceled officially. “And now, Mayor Lion has decided to reactivate this plan and destroy this magnificent project, Hamesila Park, in order to construct this road that nobody needs. The light rail is planned to run there, and we all agree that public transportation should be highly preferred – so what’s the point of adding a road that will run along the rail track and, on the way, destroy the park? It’s a stupid, unnecessary plan that doesn’t serve the residents; and when I realized that Efrat had no ability to oppose it, it was clear to me that I had to come forward.”

“And now, Mayor Lion has decided to reactivate this plan and destroy this magnificent project, Hamesila Park, in order to construct this road that nobody needs. The light rail is planned to run there, and we all agree that public transportation should be highly preferred – so what’s the point of adding a road that will run along the rail track and, on the way, destroy the park? It’s a stupid, unnecessary plan that doesn’t serve the residents; and when I realized that Efrat had no ability to oppose it, it was clear to me that I had to come forward.”

Yossi Saidov

AS FOR Zocher Arica, she is still smarting from her dismissal, which was made possible after one of the members of the board, Yuval Abutbul, who represents the Katamonim, decided to transfer his support from her to Saidov. And, indeed, Saidov didn’t forget to send big and special thanks to Abutbul. “Yuval, a man of action and giving, and I have a long history. In part, we were on both sides of the fence, but in recent years and in fact even before the outbreak of the coronavirus, we learned to work together, combine forces, recognize each other’s advantages and learn from each other,” continued Saidov in his open letter. 

In the view of Zocher Arica, things have to be done in a different way. “I was involved in all stages of all the projects for the Gonenim local council,” she explained, “but things were done [behind] my back, while I was promoting my way to obtain things from the municipality, which, after all, is the body that funds us.”

Saidov convinced the majority of the board members to walk with him on a different path, which is mainly a battle against the municipality and its mayor. But the road plan is only one of the issues that bother the residents of the Gonenim neighborhoods. Too much promotion of pinui/binui (evacuate and renovate) – or “urban renewal” – plans arouses a lot of opposition. Many residents see this as giving real estate sharks a free hand to destroy not only buildings but also the fabric of life in order to make easy profits. 

“The distance between us and Safra Square is only 10 stops on Bus line No. 18, but as far as policies and the needs of the residents are concerned, the distance is light years. The poor municipal infrastructure, the disconnection of Safra Square from the elected officials, and predatory policies harm us all,” continued Saidov in his letter. “It is true,” he added, “we do not have the powers of the municipality, but we have a daily connection to the area, to dozens of activists, to hundreds and thousands of residents and to the various and diverse communities. I know that Safra would like to see another chairman in Katamonim; I know that the attempts to oust me began the second I was elected, and I am not afraid of that.”

How Lion will react to the dramatic change not only in the persons but mostly in the messages coming from the newly elected chairman, it is too early to say. Lion and Saidov have a long history of struggles, some of which stem from different views of what is the public good, while some – it must be said – are the result of ego struggles between the two.

Zocher Arica remains a member of the board, and the question now is whether she will succeed, removed from her position as chairman but still a member of the board, in incorporating her more conciliatory approach into the board’s decisions, or whether the Gonenim residents should prepare for a period of sparks that will fly between Safra Square and their neighborhood. And another question is whether the impeachment of Zocher Arica, who dedicated days and nights for the residents, will harm the willingness of more women to enter the arena of local politics.

In response, the mayor clarified that there is no intention to damage Hamesila Park, and that his demand is that first of all, a bridge with a moderate slope be built over the road in question. The CEO of the master plan for transportation, Zohar Zoler, added that the general picture must be seen. People do not always see the whole picture, but it is impossible to approach the plans based only on the narrow view of this or that neighborhood. As the mayor, Lion said he must see the whole picture to promote plans that serve all residents. ❖



Tags construction moshe lion israeli politics jerusalem municipality Safra Square
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by