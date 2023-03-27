The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Religious Zionist rabbis support judicial reform, call on students to demonstrate in support

Among the rabbis who have signed the petition are Shlomo Aviner, head of the Ateret Cohanim Yeshiva; Shmuel Eliyahu, Chief Rabbi of Safed and more.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 19:35
Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu attends to the funeral of Rabbi Elazar Mordechai Koenig in Safed on December 31, 2018. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu attends to the funeral of Rabbi Elazar Mordechai Koenig in Safed on December 31, 2018.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

About 20 leading rabbis who lead religious Zionist institutions on Monday called on the government to continue legislating the legal reforms and asked to show support for the representatives of the right-wing political parties. "It is unthinkable that a minority will impose its opinion violently," the rabbis wrote.

"By the grace of God, the people of Israel chose a Jewish and nationalistic government that is expected to operate in support of Torah, the people of Israel and the Land of Israel," the rabbis said in the letter. "It is unthinkable that a minority will impose its opinion violently by creating anarchy in the streets."

Among the rabbis who have signed the petition are Shlomo Aviner, head of the Ateret Cohanim Yeshiva; Shmuel Eliyahu, Chief Rabbi of Safed; Rabbi Menachem Burstein, of the Puah organization; Eliakim Levanon, head of the Alon Moreh Yeshiva; Yigal Levinstein, head of the Bnei David pre-military academy in Eli; Dov Lior, Chief Rabbi of Kiryat Arba and Hebron; Tzvi Kostiner, of the Yeshiva in Mizpe Ramon and others. Most of these rabbis would be considered hardal (Nationalist-ultra-Orthodox).

These rabbis also encouraged their students to participate in the right-wing demonstration supporting the judicial reform on Monday evening.

The rabbis called on the government to advance the legal reform: "We call on the representatives of the right-wing camp to continue with the legislation and strengthen them during this great time."

Protests break out for 12th consecutive week across Israel. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Protests break out for 12th consecutive week across Israel. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)


Tags Israel rabbi israel protest shmuel eliyahu Rabbi Shlomo Aviner Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
3

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Xi: China's proposal on Ukraine reflects unity of global views

Chinese President Xi Jinping claps after his speech as China's new Politburo Standing Committee members meet the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 25, 2017.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by