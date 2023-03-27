About 20 leading rabbis who lead religious Zionist institutions on Monday called on the government to continue legislating the legal reforms and asked to show support for the representatives of the right-wing political parties. "It is unthinkable that a minority will impose its opinion violently," the rabbis wrote.

"By the grace of God, the people of Israel chose a Jewish and nationalistic government that is expected to operate in support of Torah, the people of Israel and the Land of Israel," the rabbis said in the letter. "It is unthinkable that a minority will impose its opinion violently by creating anarchy in the streets."

Among the rabbis who have signed the petition are Shlomo Aviner, head of the Ateret Cohanim Yeshiva; Shmuel Eliyahu, Chief Rabbi of Safed; Rabbi Menachem Burstein, of the Puah organization; Eliakim Levanon, head of the Alon Moreh Yeshiva; Yigal Levinstein, head of the Bnei David pre-military academy in Eli; Dov Lior, Chief Rabbi of Kiryat Arba and Hebron; Tzvi Kostiner, of the Yeshiva in Mizpe Ramon and others. Most of these rabbis would be considered hardal (Nationalist-ultra-Orthodox).

These rabbis also encouraged their students to participate in the right-wing demonstration supporting the judicial reform on Monday evening.

The rabbis called on the government to advance the legal reform: "We call on the representatives of the right-wing camp to continue with the legislation and strengthen them during this great time."