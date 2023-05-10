The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Knesset advances bill to levy NIS10,000 fine on ‘terrorism flag wavers’

Waving terror flags or the public posting of photographs of terrorists is already a criminal act in Israel, punishable by three or four years of imprisonment.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MAY 10, 2023 21:02

Updated: MAY 10, 2023 21:04
A young boy carrying a Hamas flag walks past Palestinian women gathered as they wait for the funeral of a young Palestinian girl, outside the family's home in the Qalandiya Refugee camp in the West Bank, on December 18, 2015. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
A young boy carrying a Hamas flag walks past Palestinian women gathered as they wait for the funeral of a young Palestinian girl, outside the family's home in the Qalandiya Refugee camp in the West Bank, on December 18, 2015.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

A bill to levy a NIS10,000 fine against those who publicly wave or hang the flag of a terror organization received preliminary approval in a 50-28 vote in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.

Incitement to terrorism creates an atmosphere that influences individuals and organizations to commit [further] acts of terrorist,” said Justice Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) who spoke in support of the bill introduced by Religious Zionist MK Zvi Sukkot.

“The main source of a terrorist organization’s power is the propaganda it produces, and that is what we are fighting,” Sukkot said.

Terror flags and images of terrorists in public deemed illegal

Waving terror flags or the public posting of photographs of terrorists is already a criminal act in Israel, punishable by three or four years of imprisonment.

WAVING THE Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)WAVING THE Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

But enforcement has been difficult and infrequent. 

Sukkot, therefore, authored a bill that would provide police with the administrative tool of levying a fine, something that could be done on the spot, akin to the way a parking ticket is handed out.

The law would allow the fine to be doubled for the second offense. Fines would only be levied against those waving flags representing groups on the Defense Ministry’s list of terror organizations and would include groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah. It would not include the Palestinian Authority.

But opponents of the bill fear that it opens the door to such a scenario and the bill is part of a push by the government to limit free speech.

MK Ofir Kasif (Hadash-Ta’al) said that the Palestinian flag belonged to the Palestinian people and not to any singular organization.

Those who put forward this law, he said, want to “eliminate the Palestinian people, if not physically, at least symbolically.”

The bill has the support of the government. It must pass three readings and receive the approval of a number of committees before it passes into law.



Tags Hamas Terrorism finance terrorist attacks on israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by