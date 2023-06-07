Former Israeli Air Force officer openly talks about civil war

Brigadier-General of the reserves Nehemiah Dagan, former Air Force pilot and chief education officer of the IDF, spoke with Erel Segal on his program on 103FM on Tuesday and commented on harsh posts he recently published.

In one of them, he even claimed that he was not intimidated by a civil war.

At the beginning of the interview, Dagan said: "I'm afraid that the way we're going now we'll end up in a country where secular or religious-liberal people won't want to live, and then there will be a group of Messianics left in the country who believe that God will solve everything in the end."

"I am very afraid of a civil war," he continued. "I have a terrible feeling that the situation right now is taking us to a place that will ultimately be a disaster. Why am I being so extreme? Because I know there is a way to stop this and it is not with the help of demonstrations. The only ones who can stop it is the government."

The current government is to blame

"Leadership does not ask who is to blame, they retreat and calm the people. When I speak like that, it's one thing, but when a minister in the Israeli government speaks like that?" Dagan added.

Israelis protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government's judicial reform on May 6, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Dagan then clarified: "I'm not calling for a civil war. I'm saying that if a situation comes where there is a dictatorship, we will have no choice and we will have to fight the dictators. They will fight with 'La Familia' and the thugs brought by Ben-Gvir."