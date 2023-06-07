The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Former Israeli Air Force officer openly talks about civil war

In an interview, he said that "if a situation comes where there is a dictatorship, we will have no choice and we will have to fight the dictators."

By 103FM VIA MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 02:03

Updated: JUNE 7, 2023 02:05
Israelis attend a protest march in Bnei Brak against the billions in funds provided to ultra-Orthodox parties in the state budget, on May 17, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Israelis attend a protest march in Bnei Brak against the billions in funds provided to ultra-Orthodox parties in the state budget, on May 17, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Brigadier-General of the reserves Nehemiah Dagan, former Air Force pilot and chief education officer of the IDF, spoke with Erel Segal on his program on 103FM on Tuesday and commented on harsh posts he recently published.

In one of them, he even claimed that he was not intimidated by a civil war.

At the beginning of the interview, Dagan said: "I'm afraid that the way we're going now we'll end up in a country where secular or religious-liberal people won't want to live, and then there will be a group of Messianics left in the country who believe that God will solve everything in the end."

"I am very afraid of a civil war," he continued. "I have a terrible feeling that the situation right now is taking us to a place that will ultimately be a disaster. Why am I being so extreme? Because I know there is a way to stop this and it is not with the help of demonstrations. The only ones who can stop it is the government."

The current government is to blame

"Leadership does not ask who is to blame, they retreat and calm the people. When I speak like that, it's one thing, but when a minister in the Israeli government speaks like that?" Dagan added.

Israelis protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government's judicial reform on May 6, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)Israelis protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government's judicial reform on May 6, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Dagan then clarified: "I'm not calling for a civil war. I'm saying that if a situation comes where there is a dictatorship, we will have no choice and we will have to fight the dictators. They will fight with 'La Familia' and the thugs brought by Ben-Gvir."



Tags Itamar Ben-Gvir Civil War La Familia Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by