Netanyahu is an 'Iranian spy' - interviewee on N12

Ofer Bartel later clarified that he only said that Netanyahu is an Iranian spy as a metaphor.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 7, 2023 20:09
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, 30 July 2023. (photo credit: Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, 30 July 2023.
(photo credit: Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS)

Lawyer Ofer Bartel, who was once a candidate for the High Court of Justice and the state prosecution, accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being an Iranian spy, causing outrage on N12 on Monday night.

Bartel's comments were said in relation to Netanyahu refusing to commit to abiding by the High Court no matter what it rules on the reasonableness clause in a number of interviews he gave recently.

"The damage done is so much more harmful than if Iranian rockets were falling here."

Ofer Bartel

"I think, and forgive me for being blunt, I think Bibi is an Iranian spy," he said. "If there's anything that harms the country's security, economy, society, and every other basic thing in the country, it's the prime minister. The damage done is so much more harmful than if Iranian rockets were falling here."

Other people in the studio immediately condemn comment

The other people in the studio rushed to condemn his words.

"He's not an Iranian spy," said journalist Yaron Avraham. "Not even close."

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote on the reasonableness bill at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on July 24, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote on the reasonableness bill at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on July 24, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"It damages your claim," said host Rafi Reshef. "Let it go. It would have been better if you hadn't made your claim."

"I called Bibi an Iranian spy on N12 today," Bartel later wrote on Facebook. "It was obviously not a great formulation because it's clear to everyone that he isn't. I said those words as a metaphor alone because of the heavy damage that in my opinion he is doing to the Holy Land and its citizens groaning under his leadership."



