Netanyahu: We'll advance law to change judicial selection committee

Proponents of the legislation say it restores balance to the branches of government, while those against say it removes checks on government powers.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 6, 2023 19:01

Updated: AUGUST 6, 2023 19:26
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Sunday's cabinet meeting, July 30, 2023. (photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted as saying on Sunday that he would work to change the committee that selects judges, amid a wave of protests over planned legislation which could see the highest court stripped of many of its powers.

Asked about the next phase of legislation on the judiciary, Netanyahu said "it would probably be about the composition of the committee that elects judges". He told Bloomberg: "That's basically what's left."

"Because other things I think we should not legislate," he said, without elaborating.

Proponents of the legislation say it restores balance to the branches of government, while those against say it removes checks on government powers. The planned judicial overhaul has sparked national protests and criticism at home and abroad.

A placard depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen as people demonstrate on the 'Day of National Resistance' in protest against him and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, near U.S. Consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) A placard depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen as people demonstrate on the 'Day of National Resistance' in protest against him and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, near U.S. Consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Passed legislation

Last month, the coalition passed legislation that removed the court's power to strike down government actions based on the action being classified as "unreasonable".

Netanyahu told Bloomberg he did not want the government intervening in decisions made by the central bank and would consider asking the current director to stay on.



