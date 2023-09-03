The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Post attacking judicial reform posted, deleted on Netanyahu's X account

The post was quickly deleted. It is unclear as of yet who is responsible for writing the post.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 19:40

Updated: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 19:41
JUSTICE MINISTER Yariv Levin speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the voting in the Knesset plenum on Monday. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
JUSTICE MINISTER Yariv Levin speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the voting in the Knesset plenum on Monday.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A tweet attacking supporters of the government's judicial reform plan was published and quickly deleted from the X (formely Twitter) account of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Sunday, according to Walla.

"It's a little uncomfortable, but every time I try to understand the legal positions of the opponents of the coup, I get the feeling that our entire judicial system is a tower of speculation and of patting oneself on a back sticky with gum. The issue is that the claims of the supporters of the overhaul are a billion times worse than even this horror," read the post which was written in Hebrew but published on the English-language X account of the Prime Minister's Office.



A PROTESTER holds an anti-Netanyahu placard at a mass rally against the judicial reform outside the Knesset on Monday (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

The post was published as Netanyahu landed in Cyprus for an official visit with Greek and Cypriot officials.



