Post attacking judicial reform posted, deleted on Netanyahu's X account

A tweet attacking supporters of the government's judicial reform plan was published and quickly deleted from the X (formely Twitter) account of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Sunday, according to Walla.
היצירת אומנות הזאת נמחקה בערך דקה אחרי שעלתה: pic.twitter.com/y03TweV1wE— • גד גניר (@Gadganir) September 3, 2023
"It's a little uncomfortable, but every time I try to understand the legal positions of the opponents of the coup, I get the feeling that our entire judicial system is a tower of speculation and of patting oneself on a back sticky with gum. The issue is that the claims of the supporters of the overhaul are a billion times worse than even this horror," read the post which was written in Hebrew but published on the English-language X account of the Prime Minister's Office.
The post was quickly deleted. It is unclear as of yet who is responsible for writing the post.
The post was published as Netanyahu landed in Cyprus for an official visit with Greek and Cypriot officials.