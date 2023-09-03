Post attacking judicial reform posted, deleted on Netanyahu's X account

A tweet attacking supporters of the government's judicial reform plan was published and quickly deleted from the X (formely Twitter) account of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Sunday, according to Walla.

היצירת אומנות הזאת נמחקה בערך דקה אחרי שעלתה: pic.twitter.com/y03TweV1wE — • גד גניר ⁦ (@Gadganir) September 3, 2023

"It's a little uncomfortable, but every time I try to understand the legal positions of the opponents of the coup, I get the feeling that our entire judicial system is a tower of speculation and of patting oneself on a back sticky with gum. The issue is that the claims of the supporters of the overhaul are a billion times worse than even this horror," read the post which was written in Hebrew but published on the English-language X account of the Prime Minister's Office.

The post was quickly deleted. It is unclear as of yet who is responsible for writing the post.

A PROTESTER holds an anti-Netanyahu placard at a mass rally against the judicial reform outside the Knesset on Monday (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

The post was published as Netanyahu landed in Cyprus for an official visit with Greek and Cypriot officials.