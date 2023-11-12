Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galant, and Minister Benny Gantz held a joint press conference Saturday evening, in which the Prime Minister answered the journalists' questions.

However, social media caught a rather special image of the trio, with Netanyahu alone, and Gallant and Gantz standing together.

At the beginning of his speech, Netanyahu addressed the families of the abducted and missing dead: "The war against Hamas-ISIS is ongoing and has one goal - to win, we will eliminate Hamas and return our abductees."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Defense minister Yoav Gallant and Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz, holds a news conference in Tel Aviv on Saturday night. (credit: Abir Sultan/Reuters)

Gaza City surrounded

He shared that "our forces have completed the encirclement of Gaza City, they are on the outskirts of Shifa Hospital, and they have eliminated many terrorists in the area."

Netanyahu added that "Hamas has lost control of the northern Gaza Strip. They have nowhere to hide, all Hamas are mortals. We will continue with all our might until victory."

As for the northern front, Netanyahu said: "We are also prepared on the northern front, we are operating there with striking from the air, from the ground, I warned Hezbollah, do not make the mistake of entering the war, your entry into the war will seal the fate of Lebanon. We are also fighting on other fronts, every day we act against terrorism in the Red Sea, in Syria, in any front that is required."