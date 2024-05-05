Miri Regev confirms Israel launched retaliatory strike on Iran

Transportation Minister Miri Regev confirmed Saturday that Israel attacked Iran in response to the unprecedented missile and drone attack on April 14, in what is the first official confirmation from Israel that the retaliatory attack took place.

"We retaliated," she said in an interview with the right-wing Israeli Channel 14.

"Iran got the message, and the whole world watching understands that the State of Israel isn't a sucker."

Publically confirming Israel's attack on Iran

When asked about the possibility of a ground offensive into Rafah, Regev, a former IDF spokesperson, told Channel 14: "We dallied with Rafah. The IDF was in Khan Yunis, and then... they went into Iran. Thank God for Israeli technology and our decisions – we were able to intercept the launches fired from Iran toward Israel. We retaliated, and Iran got the message."

Regev is the first Israeli official to confirm the Israeli attack on Iran publically, after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir took to social media following the attack, and MK Tally Gotliv said: "Our head is raised in pride, Israeli is a strong and powerful country."