El Al humiliates Bedouin cop, who rescued dozens on Oct. 7, while he's advocating for Israel

El Al reportedly humiliated an Israeli-Bedouin police officer while he was on an Israel advocacy mission to the United Kingdom, according to Israeli media on Thursday.

Sgt.-Maj. Ramo Salman Huzeil, an investigator at the Segev Shalom police station, reluctantly became famous on October 7.

He was assigned to security at the Nova Music festival in the morning shift, arrived at the scene eight minutes before 6:30 A.M., then became a hero who took the initiative, organized an escape vehicle, and, while under fire, made dozens of rounds of the site of the festival massacre, saving hundreds of people, whom he moved to safety, only to return and return, again and again, bringing more and more people back.

In the days that followed, the media wanted to interview him, and his story grabbed headlines in Israel and worldwide. El Al airplane at the Ben Gurion International Airport. October 4, 2022. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Israel advocacy campaign

Following his heroism and the publicity he received, about two weeks ago, he was sent to London as part of an awareness campaign for the State of Israel to gather support for the call for the release of the hostages.

The initiative was part of the "Israel is" Association which has set itself the goal of "creating high-quality, genuine, and universal meetings" between Israelis and young people worldwide.

Huzeil, whose career in the Israel Police made him an even more fitting ambassador for the country, was very proud of his role.

However, according to him, his elation upon returning from this mission was cut short by hostility when he received what he claimed was a humiliating security check before boarding El Al flight 326 at its connection at the Paris airport.

"Is this the thanks I get?" he asked.

Not worthy of respect?

"I returned from a mission in which I represented the State of Israel, our country. We met with the Jewish communities in England, high-ranking, wealthy people; we met with lords and members of parliament, and in the end, I went through an experience that made me feel second class after they checked me as if I were a criminal as if I am not worthy of respect."

And there is reason for respect. Ramo Huzeil is the grandson of the late Salman Al-Huzeil, the sheikh of sheikhs of the Negev, who passed away at the age of 100 in 1982 and whose name preceded him all over the Middle East.

The heads of state paid Salman Al-Huzeil respect and consulted with him, including Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, President Itzhak Ben-Zvi, Prime Ministers Levi Eshkol, Golda Meir, Yitzhak Rabin, Menachem Begin, and other Israeli and international dignitaries.

Huzeil, 38 years old and father of 3, says these things, his voice breaking and tears choking him, "I am an investigator in the Israel Police. This appears in their system, and I also showed them my ID when they asked."

"They put me through an illogical examination and asked unnecessary and intrusive questions, which made me feel like I was under investigation like I was guilty of something. It could be that the examiner wanted to embarrass or lower my value and dignity. I have no other way to explain it. I left there feeling terrible, and when I retell it, it brings me back to those moments, and I experience it again."

"She also refused to identify herself, but she wanted to know how many children I have, what their names are, if I have another passport (I have a Swiss one, I showed her), how long I have known the women in the delegation that I flew back with, where I was, what I did, etc."

"Now I told her that she was talking to a police officer and not a regular citizen. She didn't care at all and asked if my big bag had a lock or not; I was already annoyed by her disdain and also by her treatment of me in a humiliating manner. If this is how they treat a police officer and investigator who was at the Nova Festival and saved hundreds of human lives, I don't know if there is anything left to say."

"The fact is that the two girls who were with me did not go through the same experience and were released to board the plane very quickly," he says, "only I was asked disgusting questions. I'm a police officer, and they interrogated me more than an ordinary citizen. It was a humiliating and unnecessary experience."

In response, El Al stated, "First of all, we are very sorry for the passenger's feelings. The security screening procedure for passengers is based on security reasons only, in accordance with the guidelines of the authorized bodies and the professional aviation security procedures."

"We would like to emphasize that during the conversation held by the security representatives at the airport with the passenger, no special findings or problems came up, and they always made sure to treat the passenger with respect and courtesy."

"The Israeli aviation security establishment and El Al are full of appreciation and gratitude for the actions of Mr. Huzeil in the events of October 7 and for his ongoing contribution to the security of the country. El Al sees itself as the airline of the entire Israeli society and will continue to be so in the future as well."