As Knesset summer session begins: Protests planned around Israel

As the Knesset summer session opens, protest organizations are calling on Israelis to take to the streets on Monday and demand a new government as part of a national protest day.

Protesters will drive in convoys around the country Monday morning, slowing traffic by driving at the lowest speed allowed by law. There will also be a march to the Knesset Monday evening for a protest.

Convoys of vehicles will gather at points around the country, in the north and south. One of the convoys leaving from the south will be dedicated to the hostages, said the daughter-in-law of Yoram Metzger, who is held hostage by Hamas, Ayala Metzger.

"The Knesset is convening for its summer session," said Metzger. "We need to apply pressure on the government to start to do everything to bring the hostages home. They are out of time."

Protesters, families of hostages seek answers from Israel's leaders

"We heard [Defense Minister Yoav] Gallant, we heard [Minister-without-portfolio Benny] Gantz, they are talking but not yet acting. It is time to make them act because the hostage's time has run out." Israelis attend a rally calling for the release of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at ''Hostage Square'' in Tel Aviv, May 18, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

"Leave your homes and make a difference tomorrow... Just come to Jerusalem to the Knesset," she said.

The protest is to "tell this failing government enough," said organizers. "Enough negligence with the hostage deals; enough negligence with equal division of the burden and draft dodging; enough negligence in the care for the north, south, and evacuees."

Among the organizations affiliated with the protest are The Day After, The Hi-Tech Protest, Building an Alternative (Bonot Alternativa), and the academia's protest.

"After the past few days, it is clear to all - [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has given [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich the wheel," said protest organization The Day After. "They are dragging us down to a national disaster that will destroy the country we all love so much."

"The days of the Netanyahu government are almost over. We need to save ourselves from this bad government," they added.