Right-wing Israeli news channel suggests leftists were less likely to survive Oct. 7

Israel's Channel 14 caused outrage on Wednesday evening after Erel Segal and Shimon Riklin presented a particularly disturbing graph in their program, which suggested that right-wingers were more likely to survive October 7.

The graph clearly divides the percentage of those murdered and kidnapped from the towns up to 10 km from the Gaza border after the October 7 attack in a division between what they define as "right=coalition" towns and "left=opposition" towns.

According to the data presented, there are 10 times more people murdered in "left = opposition" towns compared to what they called "right = coalition" towns.

Beyond the cynicism of correlating political position to the levels of horror experienced by one or another locality in Israel on October 7.

The graph ignored the number of terrorists who attacked each locality, the time it took for the IDF to reach each locality, the percentage of right- and left-wing voters in each locality (if you're doing such a cynical study), and many other factors that need to be taken into account.

After presenting the graph, its editor even declared that the question should be asked as to whether "right-wing" communities were more ready to be attacked because of their political positions and also that it should be checked what the "level of support for the IDF" was between communities where there were such and such massacres.

Among the angry reactions registered after the publication of the graph, the journalist and presenter Ben Caspit wrote in a tweet on his X account: "This is what a derailment looks like."

"Someone is funding this garbage," another person said on X.

"Connect Al Manar and Al Jazeera, and you will not reach the level of hatred of Channel 14 for the State of Israel and its citizens. I would say they are agents of the enemy, but no. They - the owners of the channel, and those responsible for items like this - are the enemy in and of themselves," journalist Yehuda Shohat posted on X.