'Netanyahu leaves us no choice': National Unity considering leaving government

After an aggressive speech delivered by MK Gadi Eizenkot, in which sharp criticism was directed at the government and its leader, it seems that the resignation of the National Unity from the government is a matter of time. National Unity MK Matan Kahana spoke this Thursday morning with Nissim Mishal and Tal Shalev on 103FM radio to discuss the topic.

Kahana began by stating, "This is not the time and we don't want to leave either, but Netanyahu leaves us no choice. We actually cannot influence in this government the significant things which we need to influence, and if we do not have influence - it is unnecessary for us to stay. We would very much like to stay as we have in the past, but we have no influence."

"We truly believe that the experience of Bennett and Gadi is critical in this small cabinet, in a cabinet during wartime. But we see that Netanyahu's considerations are those of his original 64-coalition preference, and these considerations prevent him from making decisions that we see as critical for the existence of the State of Israel," he added.

When asked to give an example of such a decision, Kahana replied, "The position of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir is a legitimate opinion, their right to express it, and at times it has some validity, but we think these decisions are not leading the country in the right direction. For example, in the desire to engage in a hostage deal, which has complex costs, Bibi is caught between the position expressed by Gallant, Deri, and other friends within the cabinet.

"He must also consider Gantz and Eisenkot, and what Ben-Gvir and Smotrich express. But Netanyahu knows that his coalition depends on Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, not on Gantz and Eisenkot.," Kahana added. Matan Kahana, Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Kahana calls out members of the current cabinet

"We are really not afraid, quite the opposite. We keep saying eventually everyone will see the truth and Bibi's attempt to accuse us of holding him back, like the last hostage deal. They say that this deal is an invention of [Gantz], Gadi, and Nitzan Alon, but it isn't. As soon as Netanyahu and the cabinet accepted this proposal unanimously - it became a proposal of Prime Minister Netanyahu," continued Kahana.

Kahana then concluded, "We understand that at the moment we have no influence on the course of events in the cabinet, what is happening throughout the war, or with the deal to release hostages. It cannot be worse than the current situation. It may be that Netanyahu's 64-seat coalition will weaken even more, and the likelihood of going to elections will decrease, which is the most important thing for the State of Israel - to go to elections, to renew the trust of the citizens."

Edited by Shani Romano for 103FM radio