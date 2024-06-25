'Police are not a militia': Israel Police's Kobi Shabtai blasts Ben-Gvir

Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai emphasized the police force's resilience and independence from political influence, hinting at National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Addressing the nation’s ongoing challenges, Shabtai highlighted the critical role of the police in maintaining national social resilience amid growing disagreements and frustrations. He reiterated his unwavering commitment to investigating any instances of excessive force used by police officers, assuring that "any exceptional case where the police officers used disproportionate force will be thoroughly investigated by the responsible authorities."

Shabtai emphasized balancing the right to protest with maintaining public order. He expressed deep concern over the increasingly hostile rhetoric directed at the police, calling for a significant reduction in violence and divisive discourse. "As a country that wants to thrive, we must ensure that our police officers do not become the national punching bag," he said. "We don't have another police force. This is our police force."

Shabtai's remarks strongly refuted any notion that political figures influence the police. "Our police officers are not the militia of any particular minister," he declared. He praised the Israel Police as one of the best in the world, acknowledging the problematic nature of their duties, such as crowd control and making arrests, which often do not win public favor.

Shabtai’s comments came amid ongoing tensions with Ben-Gvir, who had been criticized for attempting to influence police operations. Recently, Ben-Gvir formed a three-person advisory team to assist Shabtai, which was seen as an attempt to control police operations, leading to public spats and heated exchanges between the two. Chief of police Kobi Shabtai and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir at a ceremony of new appointments and ranks of the Israeli police, at the Ministry of National Security in Jerusalem, on July 4, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Looking ahead, Shabtai urged the public to recognize the police force's apolitical nature. "Israel Police are not political, has never been, and must never be," he asserted, stressing the importance of preserving the police's independence and autonomy under the rule of law.

Shabtai alludes to his end of term

"In a few days, I will end my term as Commissioner. I end my path with a sense of responsibility and gratitude for the privilege of leading," he said, assuring that he leaves behind a solid and capable police force.