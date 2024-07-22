State Attorney Amit Isman defends investigation of soldiers for Nukhba terrorist's murder

A committee meeting is to be held on Sunday about the investigation of soldiers for the murder of a Nukhba terrorist.

State Attorney Amit Isman stated: "I approved the investigation after determining that the evidentiary basis was solid and justified to open one. There is reasonable suspicion; that's what we followed and will continue to follow."

Isman made these remarks in person at the committee, following criticism from various quarters, including Likud MK Amit Halevi, who expressed shock at reading the phrase "murder of a Nukhba terrorist" in the police statement.

Halevi asked Isman: "What is your criterion for prosecuting soldiers?" Isman replied: "We undertook this decision with a heavy heart, fully aware of the implications.

"However, the evidentiary basis established reasonable suspicion," he continued.

Halevi presses Isman

