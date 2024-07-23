Schools in Israel's North may not re-open in time, Kisch says

Families evacuated from Israel's northern border communities are unlikely to be able to return in time for the start of Israel's school year, following a Tuesday afternoon announcement by Education Minister Yoav Kisch.

Kisch met with the Mateh Asher regional council Tuesday and informed families displaced from Israel's confrontation line communities along the border with Lebanon that it was unlikely their schools would be opening on schedule due to several security complexities and the continued tensions growing between Israel and Hezbollah.

While referring to the school closures, Kisch stated: "This is a regrettable decision that was imposed on us and is accepted with a heavy heart. I once again call on the prime minister and the heads of the security establishment to act now and with force against the state of Lebanon - there is no escaping the decision to wage a massive war against Lebanon in order to restore peace and stability to the residents of the north and for the future of the State of Israel."

Israeli media reported that Haim Bibas, Mayor of Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut and chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, was present in the meeting with Kisch and the northern families.

"We see a consistent drop in enrollment for the school year of at least 25% for the educational institutions in the north, we are losing Israel's envelope. The State of Israel must not become a state between its fence and its room - it will be an event that will be very difficult to get out of," Bibas said.

An estimated 1.6 million students in primary education across Israel completed their academic year in June. However, the Israel-Hamas War has left thousands of students displaced from the start of the school year.

Evacuee students stationed in hotels had remained there, waiting in preparation for the opening of a new temporary educational system while northern community schools were closed. The Education Ministry decided to close those schools, KAN reported.

In a letter from the Fighting for the North Forum asking for an extension of government-provided hotels for evacuees, families noted that the instability presiding over northern families has caused uncertainty in every aspect of life for all, including young students.

Politicians react to northern border schools remaining closed

MK Avigdor Liberman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the school closures showed a lack of "vision, horizon, or hope" by the Israeli government

ההודעה הרשמית על כך ששנת הלימודים לא תיפתח ביישובים שפונו בצפון מוכיחה שלממשלת ישראל אין שום חזון, אופק, או תקווה.אותה קונספציה שהובילה אותנו לשבעה באוקטובר, חיה, נושמת ובועטת, כל מה שאנחנו רואים בצפון זאת הכלה וכניעה לחיזבאללה. — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) July 23, 2024

MK Benny Gantz also wrote on X that he had previously warned Prime Minister Netanyahu of the operational challenges and resources needed to help residents of Israel's North. "I demanded that the resources be transferred there and end with a settlement or escalation," he wrote.