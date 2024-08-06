Knesset passes landmark law, easing integration of foreign lawyers into Israel's legislative system

The Knesset has approved in its second and third readings the proposed amendment to the Lawyers' Law (Amendment No. 44) by MK Ze'ev Elkin and a group of lawmakers.

The proposal passed on Monday unanimously, with 14 Knesset members supporting it and no opposition or abstentions.

The proposed amendment aims to transfer the authority for recognizing foreign legal degrees to a commissioner appointed by the Minister of Justice from among government employees. This commissioner will act according to the standards set by a designated committee.

Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin arrives to the President's Residence in Jerusalem, for a group photo of the newly sworn in Israeli government, June 14, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Additionally, the amendment proposes exemptions from internship requirements currently granted to foreign-trained attorneys, as well as certain easements regarding internships.

Exemption from internships is a key improvement

The new amendment will also apply to individuals who have practiced law abroad for a certain period, even if they were not formally licensed to practice in countries where such licensing is not required, all according to the standards set by the committee.

The proposal's explanatory notes state: "The proposed amendment to the law is intended to address the needs of legal professionals and attorneys trained in different legal systems worldwide and to correct the discrimination created by the current law.

This will create equality between lawyers from different countries seeking to practice law in Israel. The proposed amendment will enable better integration of immigrants who are lawyers and legal professionals with relevant experience and will help them continue to practice in their field as they did in their country of origin."