Netanyahu to bereaved families: I am not sure there will be a hostage deal

"I am not sure that there will be a [hostage] deal," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Valor Forum - a group of families who have lost loved ones in the Israel-Hamas war, at a meeting Tuesday, the forum said.

The forum includes 150 families, and its goal is to "continue the mission started by their loved ones" by strengthening the government in the war against Hamas. The forum also strives to "support the continuation of the fighting in spite of foreign pressure and ensure that no one stops the mission of defeating [the enemy] in the middle."

"If there is a deal, it will be such that guards the interest that I repeat again and again, which is guarding Israel's strategic assets," Netanyahu added.

What will happen if a deal is put in place with Hamas?

Netanyahu also said that even if there is a deal, after 42 days, fighting will resume immediately until Hamas is eliminated, even during negotiations for the next stages of hostage release, the forum said.

"Israel will not leave the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors under any circumstances," Netanyahu said. Hostage family members speak at a Knesset committee. May 20, 2024. (credit: screenshot/Hostage and Missing Family Forum )

Touching on the operation that returned the bodies of six hostages killed in Hamas captivity after being taken alive and surviving for weeks, Netanyahu told the families that other operations are in progress "at all times" but that he could not expand on this.

Netanyahu also told the families that the military pressure would continue in full force and is "the only thing forcing Hamas to abandon its unreasonable demands," he said.