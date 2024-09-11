Police release bodycam footage of Noa Goldenberg’s arrest amid legal controversy

Police have released body camera footage of the arrest of Noa Goldenberg, who was arrested for throwing sand at sand at National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Walla reported on Tuesday.

Goldenberg was initially arrested following the incident last week, but was granted house arrest following protests calling for her release.

The court also served her with a restraining order prohibiting her from contacting Ben-Gvir for 30 days.

A police statement revealed that the reason for the footage’s release was to dispel rumors being spread through the media that Goldenberg had been mistreated by police and was questioned in her bikini.

The footage showed Goldenberg fleeing into the water, ignoring an officer and a lifeguard telling her to exit the water for over ten minutes. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the scene of a stabbing attack in Holon, Israel, August 4, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES)

Additionally, the defendant can be seen in the video wearing clothes, and not a bikini.

“Contrary to her claims, all her rights were meticulously preserved during the arrest,” the statement added.

According to Ynet, Goldenberg is considering legal action following the release of the footage before her trial.

"We are shocked to discover that the Israel Police spokesperson, openly and blatantly, has exposed evidence in a criminal case that only began yesterday, even before it was submitted to the defense.” Nir Elpasa, Goldenberg’s attorney, said.

“We are considering our legal options, including filing a complaint with the Internal Affairs Unit. The Israel Police would do well to ask itself why it is trampling on Noa's right to a fair trial."