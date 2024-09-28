Danon to UNSC: PA's failure to control terror in West Bank shows it can't be trusted with Gaza

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon blasted the Palestinian Authority's leadership in his remarks before the Security Council on Friday afternoon for failing to distinguish itself from Hamas and expecting a role in the governing of a post-war Gaza.

Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa left the room as Danon spoke.

"But I planned to ask him, how can you stay silent?" Danon said of Mustafa. "How can you, as a bold representative of your people, remain speechless in the faith of such barbarity. Why do you refuse? You refuse to condemn Hamas and the atrocities."

According to Danon, Mustafa did not mention Hamas in his remarks before the Security Council, and neither did President Mahmoud Abbas in his remarks on Thursday before the General Assembly.

Danon accused both Mustafa and Abbas of wasting a "clear opportunity" to distinguish itself from Hamas and present the PA to the world as a "oderate, reasonable body seeking a peaceful future." Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon at the UN Security Council meeting on Lebanon, September 24, 2024. (credit: PERRY BINDELGLASS)

"However, the Palestinian Authority has no interest in that future," he said.

Danon accuses Palestinian Authority of protecting Hamas

Danon continued, accusing the PA of protecting Hamas instead of confronting them and encouraging terrorism through "pay to slay."

Danon said that's a betrayal of Israelis and the Palestinian people whose future is "being sold off for violence."

"You shelter terrorists rather than condemn them. We speak about Gaza and about the future of Gaza. How do you expect to be part of a functional and cooperative future for Gaza, when you cannot even maintain control over the areas you govern?" Danon shot in the direction of Mustafa's empty chair.

The international community must ask itself how the PA can be trusted with Gaza's future, Danon said, while adding that Israel will not stand by as terror spreads.

"Instead of ruling out terrorism, they allow it to fester. Leaving Israel no choice but to act," Danon said. "And that's what we do. We have a mission to eliminate terror wherever it arises, in Beirut, in Jenin, in Gaza. We will not stop until our citizens are safe."

Danon did not make any mention of Lebanon or Hezbollah in his remarks.