Knesset enters heated debate on controversial bill to deport terrorists' families

A pointed discussion was held in the Knesset on Tuesday regarding the proposed bill to revoke the citizenship or residency of those who encourage and incite terrorism in Israel.

The discussion, which was filled with contentious exchanges between Knesset members, focused on the bill promoted by MK Almog Cohen of Jewish Power and Coalition Chairman MK Ofir Katz, which seeks to allow the deportation of terrorists' families as a deterrent measure.

MK Ahmad Tibi and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir began arguing during the discussion. Ben-Gvir lashed out at Tibi, saying, "Are you coming here as a representative of the terrorists' families?"

"Your family should be deported,” Tibi responded sharply. “You are a convicted terrorist. Today, a person was murdered in Kafr Qara, and you're sitting here. A failed and criminal minister."

The argument heated up when Tibi asked if the law would also apply to Jewish terrorists.

"There are no Jewish terrorists," MK Hanoch Milwidsky responded firmly.

Other MKs expressed support

MK Limor Son Har-Melech expressed enthusiastic support for the bill, saying, "This discussion is taking place against the backdrop of immense pain and suffering of the public and citizens of the State of Israel. This law is a first-rate deterrent tool. When a terrorist understands that the meaning of his act is that his family will pay the price, it's a message he won't be able to bear."

Coalition Chairman Ofir Katz expressed harsh criticism of the Supreme Court's decisions on the matter, saying, "Unfortunately, from the Supreme Court's decisions, terrorists' families come out smiling and bereaved families come out crying, and because of this, public trust is at rock bottom. We want to provide the answer here: create deterrence and punishment! We are at war! We are here in discussion, and while we are in discussion, a cursed terrorist is shooting Israelis in the middle of the road, every two days we have an attack here!"

According to the proposal, the interior minister would be authorized to order, after holding a hearing, the deportation of a terrorist's family member if they knew in advance about their family member's plan to commit an act of terrorism, if they expressed support or identification with the act of terrorism, or if they published words of praise, sympathy or encouragement for the act of terrorism.

"There are constitutional and implementation difficulties in the existing text," The Knesset's legal advisor said.

“A clear position from the government is missing, as they are the ones who will have to implement the law. The law is harsher on the family members than on the terrorists themselves."