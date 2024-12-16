Ben-Gvir threatens to oppose coalition voting over ‘independent’ conduct

The far-right Otzma Yehudit party chaired by National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Monday that it will act “independently and selectively” on legislation backed by the coalition, including on the 2025 budget bills, due to the coalition’s factions acting “independently in a variety of areas.”

According to the party, these included the “refusal” to bring up the issue of firing Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara in the upcoming government meeting on Sunday, as well as “negotiations for an irresponsible [hostage] deal” and “harming the budget of the national security ministry and its [subordinate] bodies.”

The threat came after a meeting scheduled for Monday evening between the leaders of the coalition’s parties was cancelled. The coalition leaders met on Sunday in order to discuss Baharav-Miara’s removal, yet did not make a decision on the matter. However, Ben-Gvir put out a statement following Sunday’s meeting claiming that there was “broad agreement” on firing the AG. Ben-Gvir added on Sunday that he would “ensure” that the government next week launches the process to fire her.

Netanyahu's office silent

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not respond to an inquiry as to why Monday's meeting was cancelled. No other indication was given as to whether or not a decision had been made regarding the initiatives to fire Baharav-Miara.

Ben-Gvir and a number of other ministers have repeatedly called for Baharav-Miara’s removal, arguing that she was intentionally ruling their initiative illegal in order to block them from implementing their policy and eventually in order to bring down the government. None of the ministers making this claim have provided proof. Members of the opposition have argued that if the government did not want the AG to intervene as much, they should stop proposing and attempting to push through illegal actions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may not involve himself with the process of removing the attorney general due to a conflict of interest, as he is currently also standing trial on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Netanyahu was not present when the coalition party leaders discussed removing Baharav-Miara. However, Kan reported on Monday that an aide to the prime minister was present at the meeting. Democrats MK Naama Lazimi penned a letter to Baharav-Miara on Monday arguing that the aide’s presence at the meeting showed that the prime minister was involved – and therefore was in violation of his conflict of interest agreement.

In parallel on Sunday, MK Michel Buskila, a member of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s United Right party, filed a bill proposal to split the roles of the Attorney General into two different roles. The bill proposal reflected a position Sa’ar expressed in a statement on earlier on Monday, in which he opposed firing the AG and instead proposing the split in her authority.

The attorney-general is currently both the official interpreter on behalf of the government, and responsible for approving investigations and indictments of elected officials. According to Buskila’s proposal, which Sa’ar proposed in the past as justice minister, the latter responsibility will be given to a three-person committee made up of a former High Court judge appointed by the current Chief Justice, a retired Attorney General appointed by the justice minister, and a private defense attorney appointed by the National Public Defender.

Otzma Yehudit’s threat to oppose coalition legislation was felt immediately in the Knesset plenum Monday, as coalition whip MK Ofir Katz (Likud) scrambled to ensure that the coalition still had a majority. Without Otmza Yehudit, the coalition only enjoys a 62-58 majority. Several other MKs were either not present or had already said they would boycott the vote for other reasons. This left voting too close for comfort and led Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi to take the stand and filibuster while Katz attempted to ensure a majority. Ministers have unlimited speaking time on the Knesset dais, and can therefore be used as a delay tactic.

The voting on Monday was especially important since it included the first reading over several bills that make up the 2025 national budget. The votes were held after press time.