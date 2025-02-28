Former PM Ehud Olmert mentioned as one of Jeffrey Epstein's associates in case documents

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was listed as among Jeffrey Epstein's associates in the first phase of declassified files on the sex trafficker and pedophile, according to documents released by the US Justice Department.

US Attorney-General Pam Bondi and the FBI released the first phase of the declassified Epstein files on the US Department of Justice website on Thursday, where it said that Epstein sexually exploited over 250 underage girls at his residences in New York and in Florida.

Among the names in the documents also include US President Donald Trump, Alan Dershowitz, and former Prime Minister Ehud Barak. Other Israelis listed in declassified documents include Elisa Eshed, Efrat Evani Duud, Avi Gil, Arik Gutman, Hyatt Jerusalem, and Neima Yakhof.

This is the first time that Olmert has been linked to Epstein.

“This Department of Justice is following through on President Trump’s commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators,” said Bondi. “The first phase of files released today sheds light on Epstein’s extensive network and begins to provide the public with long overdue accountability.” US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. (credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS)

The Justice Department received about 200 pages relating of documents related to Epstein, the US Office of Public Affairs announced, but said that there are still thousands of other pages that haven't been disclosed on Epstein's indictments.

Bondi asked the FBI to deliver the remaining documents by Friday morning.

The Justice Department concluded its report promising to release the remaining documents, but will review them to protect the identities of those who fell victim to Epstein.

Olmert not the only former prime minister connected to Epstein

It was already reported nearly two years ago that Barak had met with Epstein at least 36 times monthly from late 2015.

The same reports about Barak were made in Journalist Michael Wolff's book Too Famous, which was published in late 2021, in which he claimed that the Israeli leader worked hard to repair Epstein's image following a Miami Herald story in 2017 that broke the sex trafficking allegations against him.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu complained in 2019 that the Israeli media was not criticizing Barak over his connections to Epstein.