IDF leak scandal: Halevi accused of inaction as Smotrich got intel - report

Israel's defense establishment felt that then-IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi did not take action about leaks to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, according to a Monday evening report by KAN.

Halevi felt that he was a "weakened Chief of Staff who feared confronting senior commanders with political connections," even though Halevi was aware of the leaks "in real time," KAN added.

Senior IDF officials stated that Smotrich had several high-ranking officers providing him with information through unauthorized channels throughout the Israel-Hamas war.

The report stated that Halevi confronted Smotrich during a cabinet meeting, telling Smotrich that he knew about the leaks that Smotrich had been receiving.

According to cabinet sources, Smotrich admitted to the truth of these claims during the meeting. Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

A suspected leak identified

One of the individuals who leaked information to Smotrich was allegedly Brig.-Gen (res) Erez Wiener, KAN reported.