Nova Festival memorial attracts 7,000 daily visitors

KKL-JNF’s site has become the most visited location across Israel over the past six months, drawing approximately 7,000 visitors per day. As a result, it has become a destination for thousands of visitors in this tragic reality.

The memorial site for the victims of the Nova Festival began as an initiative by bereaved families who sought to commemorate their loved ones who were murdered in the horrific massacre at the Festival on October 7, 2023. The memorial site features pillars displaying the victims’ photographs alongside Israeli flags.

Meir Zohar, who lost his daughter Bar in the massacre, shared: “As a father who lost his daughter in the horrific Nova massacre, this place is not just a memorial site for me and the other bereaved families—it is a space where we feel that our pain is seen and heard."

KKL-JNF has undertaken an immense mission: to preserve the memory of the victims, make the site accessible, and provide families with a dignified place to connect with their loved ones. "I am deeply grateful to everyone working to ensure that this place remains honorable, accessible, and worthy—so that the victims’ story is never forgotten," Zohar added.

In discussions with the families and with the aim of making the site more accessible while preserving the memory of the victims, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) allocated 4 million shekels to improve the Re’im parking lot. Enhancements include the construction of accessible pathways, restroom facilities, durable and appropriate signage, educational spaces, a memorial grove, and more. The Nova Festival Massacre Memorial Site at Re’im Parking Lot (credit: YOAV LINN/KKL-JNF)

Yaniv Maimon, KKL-JNF Southern Region Director and the leader of this initiative, remarked: “We are proud to play a significant role in one of the most visited sites in Israel today.

This site holds great national importance. Furthermore, many members of KKL-JNF’s Southern Region team, who are responsible for the site's maintenance, were personally affected by the events of October 7, adding to their deep personal and emotional commitment to this site.”

Ifat Ovadia-Luski, KKL-JNF Chairwoman, shared Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael Jewish National Fund has stood by the bereaved families from the very beginning by "improving and making this site accessible to the public—while ensuring the dignified and respectful preservation of the victims' memory—is both a moral and national mission for us."

A living testament

The organization created an open memorial site, planted a grove together with the families, and reconstructed key elements from the festival, such as the stage, the forward command post, the ambulance, and the yellow container: "This place is not just a memory of what was—it is a living testament to the resilience, unity, and sorrow of Israeli society as a whole."

Tens of thousands of visitors arrive to the site each week. The chairwoman emphasizes the importance of the public’s deep need to remember and never forget and that "this only strengthens our commitment to continue maintaining this site with the honor it deserves.”