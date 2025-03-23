US still searching for state to accept Palestinians from Gaza, Israeli cabinet told

The United States government is still searching for a country that would receive Palestinians who are resettled from Gaza, Israeli ministers were told during a cabinet meeting held on Saturday evening.

The message conveyed to the cabinet was that "we are working on this together with the US."

As part of the meeting, the security cabinet approved a proposal by Defense Minister Israel Katz to establish a voluntary migration office for Gaza residents who express interest in relocating to third countries. "All will be in accordance with Israeli and international law, and aligned with the vision of US President Donald Trump", Katz was quoted as saying.

The office, to be established within the Defense Ministry, will be under the direct responsibility of the defense minister and will have the authority to act in coordination with international organizations and other relevant parties, in line with the directives of the political echelon.

It will also coordinate the activities of all relevant government ministries. (L-R) US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a backdrop of Hamas terrorists in Gaza. (credit: Canva, REUTERS/Adel Al Khader)

The office will, among other tasks, prepare and enable a safe and controlled transfer of Gaza residents wishing to relocate to third countries. This includes ensuring their security during transit, establishing designated travel routes and pedestrian checks at specific crossing points within the Gaza Strip, as well as coordinating the necessary infrastructure to facilitate travel by land, sea, and air to the countries of destination.

Katz stated during the cabinet meeting that "we are using all available means to implement the vision of the US president and will allow any Gaza resident who wishes to voluntarily relocate to a third country to do so."

The process

In the coming two weeks, the office will hold its first official meeting to advance what is referred to as the process through which Palestinians who express a desire can leave the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli source told The Jerusalem Post that in the coming two weeks, a person will be appointed to head the office. One of the names mentioned is Brigadier-General (res.) Ofer Winter.

A Gallup survey published in The Guardian claimed that half of Gaza’s population wishes to leave.