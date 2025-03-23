Hamas is becoming more dangerous every day, citizen who warned of Oct. 7 says

Hamas has altered its combat strategy and is practicing ceaselessly, becoming more dangerous every day, says Rafael Hayon, a Netivot resident who warned the IDF about communications between Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in 2023.

In 2023, Hayon informed Israeli security officials of military activity in the Gaza Strip after intercepting communications from Hamas and Islamic Jihad through an intelligence cell he set up inside of his home.

His listening equipment was confiscated by the IDF, which claimed that his activity endangered combat forces in the area.

“As of this moment, Hamas is training non-stop, mainly underground and in places where the IDF, at least for now, is not operating,” Hayon told Maariv on Monday. “Not only is it training, it is also recruiting a large number of new people for its ranks.”

Will Hamas resume fighting? (Illustrative) Hamas terrorists in front of an Iranian flag and an American embassy. (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90, REUTERS/Mina Kim)

"From what I hear, they don't yet know what will happen in terms of returning to fighting at full intensity, but right now, they don't consider it a priority,” Hayon said. “For them, the situation remains unchanged as long as they have the hostages in their hands. The leverage they have right now is the hostages. They know that this is what keeps them alive and that Israeli forces don't attack the locations [where the hostages are held]. ”

Hayon claims that the terrorist organization’s mode of operation has been drastically altered. "What has changed with Hamas is that they used to fight above ground, and now they only fight underground. They are hardly exposed,” he stated. “Today, they ask every fighter to have a camera on them to record and broadcast everything in real-time.

They smuggle weapons on a daily basis in ways that the IDF cannot detect.”

Facing a harsh reality

"Hamas is completely in control."

Hayon told Maariv that he has continued observing Hamas’s activities and warned that it remains a formidable threat. “Hamas's current warfare strategy is such that one Nukbah terrorist today is worth ten Nukbah terrorists of October 7,” he said. “Their survival rate, the conditions they find themselves in, their combat strength, and their method of guerrilla fighting [make them more powerful than before].”

“[Hamas has] learned, and in the process of learning, they changed all their tactics,” Hayon added. "Hamas is completely in control; the blow the organization has suffered is not enough to bring it down.”

Hayon expressed concern that the situation in the Gaza Strip is not being clearly communicated to the public. “Hamas does not stop; it continues to grow stronger, and I just want someone to hear this, to take it seriously—so that we do not return to that terrible day.”