Opposition leaders to 'act in full cooperation' against judicial reform bill

The leaders of all of the opposition's parties announced on Wednesday that the opposition will "act in full cooperation of all its Knesset members and will fight resolutely against the judicial overhaul legislation led by the coalition," according to a statement.

"This government is undermining the foundations of democracy, and the entire opposition will stand as a strong barrier against it, until every attempt to turn Israel into a dictatorship is stopped," the party leaders said.

The statement came after a meeting that included leaders of the two Arab parties, Ra'am and Hadash Ta'al.

The Israel Bar Association announced earlier on Wednesday that it would petition the law to change the makeup of the committee that appoints judges as soon as it passes.

Law removes IBS's two members from committee

Justice Minister Yariv Levin holds his head after a vote to discuss the removal of the A-G failed in the Knesset, December 4, 2024 (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

The law, among other provisions, removes the IBA's two members from the committee, replacing them with lawyers chosen by the coalition and opposition.

The bill is an amendment to a Basic Law, and as such it is unlikely that the court will intervene. The court intervened just twice in Basic Laws, both in January 2024 - it cancelled the Reasonableness Standard Law, and delayed the applicability of the Incapacitation Law to the next Knesset.

Both laws were affiliated with the government's judicial reforms.