Pre-IDF service participants and reservists demand fair draft for all

Reservists and participants in a pre-IDF service preparatory "mechinot" gathered near the Knesset Sunday to demand an IDF draft for all.

The event was organized by the council of Zionist mechinot, the religious Kibbutz movement, and other organizations to protest a budget that organizers say encourages draft dodging.

"Passing this budget proves beyond a doubt that there is no solution in sight, and so it is our sign to go out and fight," the organizer said.

Participants in pre-IDF programs gathered early in the afternoon to hear stories from reservists who shared about their service and experiences in the war.

Following the storytelling session, those gathered marched around the Knesset carrying stretchers, which symbolized the need for all Israelis to help carry the burden of IDF service together.

After the stretcher march, participants will gather for a rally outside the Knesset.