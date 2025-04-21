Newly formed 'Conservative Party' vows to transform Israeli political landscape

Jonathan Pacifici, a 47-year-old Italian-born tech entrepreneur and chairman of the Jewish Economic Forum, has launched a new political party in Israel called the Conservative Party.

Officially registered with Israeli authorities, the party aims to challenge the country’s political status quo and offer what Pacifici describes as a "fresh and courageous" alternative to a system he believes has failed the public—especially following the October 7 Hamas-led assault on Israel.

Speaking to the national religious outlet Srugim, Pacifici said, “The public is saying—all 120 Knesset members need to go home,” echoing a widespread feeling of disillusionment.

He argues that the qualities Israelis displayed during wartime—unity, resilience, and decency—are absent in the political class. “People often say that the public gets the leadership it deserves, but that’s simply not true in Israel,” he added.

The Conservative Party, according to its founder, will advocate policies rooted in free enterprise, personal responsibility, innovation, and a strong commitment to the state and society. Jonathan Pacifici, Chairman of the Conservative Party, donating blood to Magen David Adom, November 2024. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Not limited to religious Israelis

While Pacifici is a religious Jew—he wears a kippah and his children attend state-religious schools—he emphasized that the party will not be limited to religious voters. “I’m appealing to the conservative public in general—not just the religious sector,” he said.

He also called for a shift in political culture, pointing to what he sees as a divisive mindset. “There’s a stigma that if you’re on the right side of the political map, you’re immediately pitted against the rest of the world—and that shouldn’t be the case,” Pacifici said. “We need to know how to work together—without boycotts—and solve problems.”

Pacifici, who immigrated to Israel after high school and served in the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson’s Unit, survived a terrorist attack at Rome’s Great Synagogue when he was 4 years old. He holds a degree in management from Ben-Gurion University and an MBA from Northwestern University in Chicago.

While 173 political parties are currently registered in Israel, the path to becoming a viable electoral contender is long and complex. Still, Pacifici sees his party as a necessary first step in building a new political movement.