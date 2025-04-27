'A propaganda sheet full of slander': Officials react to Netanyahu's Shin Bet affidavit

Politicians and organizations representing families affected by the October 7 massacre reacted to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's affidavit to the High Court of Justice in which he denounced Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Chief Ronen Bar on Sunday.

The October Council, which represents October 7 victims' families, stated that "the exchange of accusations between the political and security leadership that served on October 7 is no substitute for a true investigation."

The October Council also called on the government to "establish a state commission of inquiry that will investigate everything and everyone, before Remembrance Day."

Remembrance Day is slated for this coming Wednesday.

Yonatan Shamriz, a social activist and founder of the "Kumu" movement, a national grassroots movement he founded with families affected by the October 7 attacks, and brother of Alon Shamriz, who was kidnapped to Gaza and accidentally shot by IDF alongside the hostages Yotam Haim and Samer Talalka, also commented.

"There are two things that are certainly missing from the prime minister's affidavit," he said.

Firstly, "taking responsibility and apologizing for formulating the concept that 'Hamas is an asset' and for allowing it to build a military force capable of conquering towns and bases, massacring, and abducting civilians from their homes."

And secondly, "setting a date for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry."

"Both of these will eventually happen. A state commission of inquiry will be established, and those responsible for the disaster will not succeed in evading accountability."

Knesset members react to the affidavit

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid wrote that "Netanyahu continues to lull us to sleep regarding the "Qatargate" affair."

"I trust the High Court judges to know who is lying and who is telling the truth."

נתניהו ממשיך לדבר על מתי העירו אותו, כדי להרדים אותנו לגבי פרשת קטארגייט. סומך על שופטי בג״ץ שיידעו לפסוק מי שקרן ומי דובר אמת — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) April 27, 2025

National Unity head, Benny Gantz, wrote that everyone who was on duty on October 7, including "both the prime minister and the Shin Bet chief, bears responsibility."

בשבעה באוקטובר קרה המחדל הגדול בתולדות המדינה. כל מי שהיה במשמרת באותו יום, גם ראש הממשלה וגם ראש השב״כ, נושאים באחריות. במקום להקים ועדת חקירה ממלכתית שתחקור ותפיק את הלקחים, לעשות הכל כדי להשיב את החטופים ולחזור לעם כדי לקבל את אמונו - ראש הממשלה מנהל עם ראש השב"כ קרב גרסאות,… — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) April 27, 2025

"The prime minister, instead of establishing a state investigation committee to draw lessons, doing everything possible to return the kidnapped hostages, and regaining the peoples' trust, is instead waging a battle of versions with the head of Shin Bet, which is harming the security and unity of the state," Gantz added.

The Democrats Leader Yair Golan also reacted to the affidavit, commenting that it is "intended to mislead the public and the court, but actually reveals the truth that Netanyahu is a dangerous liar and manipulator who does not hesitate to sacrifice everything to save himself."

"This affidavit exposes how much danger the state of Israel faces because of this man," Golan added.

"This is not a legal document – it is a propaganda sheet full of slander against the head of the Shin Bet and an attack on sane and democratic Israel – and it should be treated as such, with manipulative use of classified documents," Golan commented.

"The document paves the way for disobedience to the High Court, trampling Shin Bet and all gatekeepers," he added.

התצהיר הזה, שנועד להטעות את הציבור ואת בית המשפט, מגלה דווקא את האמת:נתניהו הוא שקרן ומניפולטור מסוכן, שלא מהסס להקריב הכל כדי להציל את עצמו. התצהיר הזה חושף עד כמה מדינת ישראל בסכנה מפני האיש הזה. זה לא מסמך משפטי - זה דף מסרים ותעמולה גדושת השמצות נגד ראש השב״כ ומתקפה על… — Yair Golan - יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) April 27, 2025

"Netanyahu has lost all restraint and any legitimacy to lead. He is unfit to do so. Netanyahu must go. Now!" Golan concluded.

Coalition members reactions to affidavit

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote that Ronen Bar is a "liar."

Ben-Gvir also wrote that "I said a year and a half ago that he should be thrown out, it's a shame they didn't listen to me."

רונן בר, שקרן. אמרתי כבר לפני שנה וחצי שצריך להעיף אותו, חבל שלא שמעו לי. עדיף מאוחר מאשר לא. רונן בר הביתה. עכשיו! — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) April 27, 2025

"It's better late than never," he concluded.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch referred to the affidavit as "unprecedentedly severe."

Kisch added that Bar "lies in his affidavit, in his attempt to deceive and mislead the High Court judges and the Israeli public, and this will not be forgiven."

"Bar's conduct poses a clear danger to the security of the State of Israel," Kisch claimed.

ראש הממשלה נתניהו הניח בתצהירו לבג"צ כתב אישום חמור מאין כמותו כנגד ראש השב"כ המפוטר, רונן בר.השקרים של בר בתצהירו, נסיונות ההטעיה והרמיה שלו את שופטי בג"צ ואת הציבור הישראלי, לא יסולחו.התנהלות רונן בר היא סכנה ברורה לבטחון מדינת ישראל.אישרנו היום בממשלה פעם נוספת את פיטוריו… — יואב קיש Yoav Kisch (@YoavKisch) April 27, 2025

"Reading the prime minister’s affidavit, it is absurd that the dismissed Shin Bet chief continues to cling to the High Court. The High Court must immediately order Bar’s dismissal — there is no other way," he concluded.

Likud MK Tally Gotliv posted a video on her official social media reacting to the affidavit, in which she said that there is "no doubt" that Ronen Bar is a liar.

Bar is "consistent in your utterly mistaken assessments and consistent in your lies," Gotliv commented.

"You made a huge mistake when you assumed that the prime minister would not submit an affidavit to the High Court. You got used to the prime minister staying silent and not responding to your blatant lies. But you took it one step too far," she added.

רונן בר ראש השב״כ אין ספק שאתה עיקבי. עיקבי בהערכות שגויות בעליל ועיקבי בשקרים. טעית בגדול כשהערכת שרה״מ לא יגיש תצהיר לבגץ. התרגלת שרה״מ שותק ולא מתייחס לכל שקר בוטה שלך. אבל הלכת צעד אחד יותר מדי.ובכן, רה״מ מוכיח את שקריך אחד לאחד והכל מגובה בראיות.אתה חתרן מסוכן ושקרן. pic.twitter.com/tzgCFGfAvz — טלי גוטליב (@TallyGotliv) April 27, 2025

"Well, the prime minister is now proving your lies one by one, all backed by evidence. You are a dangerous subversive and a liar," she concluded.