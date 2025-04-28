'Shin Bet has been turned into a bigger enemy than Hamas,' ex-Shin Bet official says

Ilan Lotan, a former senior Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) official, denounced Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar and demanded that he step down in an interview with 103FM on Monday.

"They turned the Shin Bet into an enemy of the people, even greater than Hamas and [Palestinian] Islamic Jihad," he said, adding that "the relationship between the Shin Bet and the prime minister is critical."

I don't see how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bar can keep working together when they call each other liars, he commented, adding that the only way to uncover the truth is through a state commission of inquiry.

"I greatly appreciate Bar as a person, but he needs to announce his resignation," he added.

"The relationship with the prime minister is critical — the issues are so sensitive. Just imagine them sitting in a work meeting on such sensitive matters. This elephant in the room must be removed." (L-R) Shin Bet director Ronen Bar and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Lotan claimed that former colleagues who still work for Shin Bet highlighted their deep frustration to him.

"As we speak, people are working all night to thwart terrorist attacks, and they hear these headlines in the news, and it's a very painful feeling."

Likud MK accuses Bar of leaving behind 'scorched earth'

Likud MK Amit Halevi told 103FM on Monday that "Unfortunately, Bar is severely harming Shin Bet because he refuses to resign, and since then he has been doing everything to leave scorched earth behind at the Shin Bet."

"There can be no government without overall responsibility. But you also can't treat that responsibility normally when all the officials are working against you, not reporting to you, and doing everything they can to prevent you from implementing your policies," Halevi added.

"You won't find much trust in a High Court that seeks to impose its values on all of Israeli society. Therefore, there is a great lack of trust," he commented.

"Ronen Bar submitted affidavits to remain in office as part of his anti-democratic battle. In any democratic country, he would have been sent home. In Israel, due to the constitutional revolution that hasn’t happened," Halevi alleged.

"A state commission of inquiry must be established," Halevi stressed, but he called for it to examine deep processes going back years.