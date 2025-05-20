Paying heavy price for hostages is a strength, not a weakness, Gantz says

Israel’s willingness to pay a heavy price for the return of hostages from Hamas captivity is a strength, not a weakness, National Unity chairman Benny Gantz said at the Jerusalem Post’s annual New York conference on Monday.

“We must bring home all of the hostages and take of the rest later,” Gantz said.

Asked about comments he made a number of weeks ago against the formation of a Palestinian state, Gantz said that while most Israelis did not want to govern the Palestinians, they were also not willing to risk national security. Gantz stressed that Israel must maintain security superiority over the whole region and must be able to take care of itself in all scenarios.

Israel must maintain bipartisan support of United States

Asked about the fact that US President Donald Trump skipped Israel in his trip to the Middle East last week, Gantz said that Israel must maintain bipartisan US support and that a “trip here or trip there” would not harm the strategic alliance between the two nations. Furthermore, while Israel should maintain vigilance facing Lebanon and Syria, it should also look for opportunities to pursue normalization wherever possible.

Regarding the “day after the war” in Gaza and Judea and Samaria, Gantz said that the focus should first and foremost be on Iran, which should not be allowed to continue influencing the region. Once the Iranian threat is neutralized, the future of Gaza has one condition in the long run – it cannot be Hamas and it cannot be Israel. Building a governing alternative will take a decade, and deradicalizing Gaza’s residents will take a generation, so these processes will take time, Gantz said. National Unity Party head Benny Gantz speaks with the Post's editor-in-chief Zvika Klein at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York City on May 19, 2025. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

He added that the people of Gaza were human beings and deserved a better future. On October 7, Hamas not only attacked Israel but also targeted the future of the people of Gaza themselves, Gantz added. Ultimately, Gaza’s future will be up to its people, he added.