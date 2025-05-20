Israel planning on annexing land in Gaza if hostages aren't returned, minister says

Israel will annex land in the Gaza Strip if Hamas did not return the hostages and leave Gaza for good, Culture and Sports Minister Micky Zohar (Likud) said at the Jerusalem Post’s New York conference on Monday.

Zohar said that Israel “trusts” US President Trump, and pledged that Trump will always continue to support Israel.

“We are partners, we have some disagreements but I know that Trump will always support Israel,” Zohar said.

The treat of Iran and its proxies

“People in America sometimes forget that when Iran says it will take care of the small Satan (Israel) it will go after the ‘big Satan’ (the US),” Zohar said, adding that it was thus the US’s interest to ensure that Israel maintained the upper hand in its fight with Iran.

Asked about the government’s decision to renew humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians, Zohar said that the solution was “very hard to find” but that Israel could not afford for there to be a famine in Gaza since it would lose its international backing. Culture and Sports Minister Micky Zohar at the Knesset. February 3, 2025. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Zohar made it clear that he opposed Palestinian statehood, arguing that Hamas rule in Gaza showed what would happen if a Palestinian state was established. While now was not the right time for annexation of the West Bank, the current US administration under Trump entailed many opportunities to this effect, he said.