'We are not afraid of the word occupation,' Smotrich at Jerusalem Day rally

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared Monday evening that Israel is “not afraid of the word occupation,” speaking at a Jerusalem Day rally at the Western Wall and calling for the reestablishment of Jewish communities in the Gaza Strip.

“We are liberating Gaza – and settling it,” Smotrich said, addressing a crowd gathered for the annual celebration.

“Some people are afraid of victory.

We are not afraid of victory,” said the minister, who also serves on the Security Cabinet. Turning to the audience, he continued: “Let’s give strength to our brave and heroic fighters.

Are we afraid of victory?" The crowd responded, "No!" He added: "Are we afraid of the word occupation?" "No!" the crowd shouted back.

Smotrich’s remarks drew criticism

“We are conquering the Land of Israel,” Smotrich said. “We are liberating Gaza. We are settling Gaza. We are defeating the enemy.”

Smotrich’s remarks drew swift criticism from opposition lawmakers and could add fuel to an already heated international debate over Israel’s intentions in Gaza amid the ongoing war with Hamas.