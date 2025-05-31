Liberman claims Netanyahu wanted to name Yair Golan as IDF chief in 2014, Golan confirms

Yisrael Beiteinu Chairman Avigdor Liberman declared on Wednesday that back in 2014, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to appoint Democrats Party chairman Yair Golan as the IDF chief of staff.

Golan confirmed Liberman's statements:"[He's] right – this is the same Netanyahu who wanted me as IDF chief of staff in 2014."

Liberman served as Netanyahu’s foreign minister at the time, while Golan held the position of deputy chief of the IDF: "Even as a general and as deputy chief of staff, I was assertive and goal-oriented," Golan said.

Yair Golan said that according to him, Netanyahu is currently directing a "propaganda machine" against him, "not because I’ve changed, but because he has."

"Today’s Netanyahu is more corrupt, more paranoid, more inciting, more pressure-driven, entangled in investigations over Qatari money, and more dangerous to Israel’s security and future," Golan declared. Democrats chair Yair Golan addresses the Sderot Society and Education conference in Beersheba, May 27, 2025. (credit: ERAN YARDENI)

'My goal is to send Netanyahu home'

The Democrats party chairman said that a prime minister "who is corrupt to the core, who is destroying the country, abandoning its security, and sacrificing the lives of hostages and soldiers for his survival—is a danger to the security of the State of Israel," and that he will fight him "to the end."

"I haven’t changed. I’m still assertive and goal-oriented—and my goal is to send Netanyahu and his government home," Golan concluded.