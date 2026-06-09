A bill giving Israeli Sign Language state recognition passed its second and third readings in the Knesset plenum on Monday.

The bill, initiated by MKs Avichai Boaron (Likud) and Chili Tropper (National Unity), passed with the support of six MKs and with no opponents or abstentions.

“Israeli Sign Language serves as the main language and as a means of creating communication and conveying messages among deaf and hard-of-hearing people in Israel who use it,” said the explanatory notes of the bill.

“In addition, Israeli Sign Language plays a part in the identity, culture, and pride of members of the deaf community in Israel. The purpose of the bill is to recognize Israeli Sign Language as the natural language of deaf people in Israel.”

Tropper said the bill passed thanks to cooperation between the coalition and the opposition. “These are difficult days for the people of Israel, but there are moments of grace, and this is one such moment,” he stated.

Yamina MK Shirley Pinto in the Israeli parliament during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the parliament (Knesset) on October 11, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

'Historic day for the State of Israel'

Former MK Shirly Pinto, who had promoted the issue in the past, welcomed the legislation's completion and described the step as “a historic day for the State of Israel.”

The language’s official recognition in law is a victory for justice, equality, and accessibility, according to Pinto, who thanked the law's initiators and the social activist Boaz Ahad Ha’am for leading the move.

Pinto, a deaf political activist, is fluent in Israeli Sign Language and is one of the founders of The Israeli Center for Deaf Studies.

“The time has come for every citizen to feel that they belong and have access in Israeli society,” she said.