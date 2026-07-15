Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to fly to Washington, DC, on Saturday night, Israeli sources told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

Netanyahu is expected to remain in Washington through Tuesday, as he is scheduled to attend the memorial service for Senator Lindsey Graham.

He also plans to meet with US President Donald Trump, but it has yet to be officially scheduled, the sources said.

Netanyahu's visit would mark the first official trip to Washington since the war with Iran, with his last visit in February.

During a recent phone call made by Netanyahu to congratulate Trump on the 250th anniversary of US independence, the two leaders agreed to "meet soon."

US President Donald Trump (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) walk inside after Netanyahu arrived at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida; December, 2025. (credit: Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Netanyahu's trip centered on Graham's funeral

Netanyahu's main commitment during this upcoming trip will be attending Graham's funeral, who passed away on Sunday after "a brief and sudden illness."

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, mourned Graham in a statement on Sunday.

"Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable. He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world," Netanyahu said in his statement.

"Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend."

"Our hearts are with Lindsey's family and with the American people at this difficult time. May his values and initiatives continue to guide us toward victory and peace, and may his memory forever be a blessing."