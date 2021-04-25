The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Barbivai to be first female head of Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee

The anti-Netanyahu bloc has a majority on the committee to approve Barbivai, who will be the first woman ever to head the sensitive committee.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 25, 2021 11:58
A PLENARY SESSION at the Knesset in Jerusalem awaits the arrival of more parliamentarians in August 2020 (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
A PLENARY SESSION at the Knesset in Jerusalem awaits the arrival of more parliamentarians in August 2020
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
Opposition leader Yair Lapid's number two in Yesh Atid, MK Orna Barbivai, will head the Knesset's temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, according to a proposal that will come to the Knesset Arrangements Committee that is set to convene on Monday morning.
The anti-Netanyahu bloc has a majority on the committee to approve Barbivai, who will be the first woman ever to head the sensitive committee that oversees Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on security issues and foreign affairs. 
According to a proposal that will come to a vote, United Torah Judaism leader Moshe Gafni of the pro-Netanyahu bloc will control the temporary Knesset Finance Committee.
The anti-Netanyahu bloc will bring another proposal to the committee to appoint three deputy Knesset speakers for the bloc. Yariv Levin of Likud would remain the speaker, with one deputy from his party. The fifth deputy speaker would come from the Ra'am (United Arab List) , which is not in either bloc. 
A source close to Arrangements Committee head Miki Zohar (Likud) said there is no reason why the proposals would not pass, despite fights between the two sides that ended in a stalemate the last time the committee convened last Monday night. 
Levin's spokesman denied an Army Radio report that the Knesset Speaker rejected an offer to become prime minister for a year in a rotation with Netanyahu. The report said Netanyahu's associates had offered Levin the post in an effort to woo to the coalition the New Hope faction, which opposes Netanyahu remaining prime minister but has no problem with the government being led by another figure from Likud.
The spokesman said "Levin had nothing to reject, because he had received no such offer."
Maiden speeches are set to be delivered this week by controversial new MKs Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party), Rabbi Gilad Kariv (Labor) and Ibtisam Mara’ana (Labor). 
Meanwhile, Labor MK Omer Bar-Lev told Army Radio on Sunday morning that his party leader Merav Michaeli deserved one of the top three portfolios in the next government: Foreign Affairs, Defense or Finance. He said she was qualified for all three posts and noted that Yamina, which like Labor has seven seats, is demanding the premiership for its leader, Naftali Bennett.


Tags Knesset Politics orna barbivai
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Is IDF right to reform PTSD treatment for veterans? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Aharei Mot-Kedoshim: Forgiveness and self-love

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
ALAN BAKER

The return of the ‘two-state solution’ - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Eli Kavon

Who were the historians who documented the Jewish revolts?

 By ELI KAVON

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].
3

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
4

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
5

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by