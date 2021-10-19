The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Ben-Gvir, Odeh physically clash near Hamas terrorist on hunger strike

The Hamas terrorist, Moked al-Qawasmi, is currently on the 91st day of his hunger strike, done in protest of his detention.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 19, 2021 14:31
Itamar Ben-Gvir head of the Otzma Yehudit (“Jewish Power”) Party attends preparations for the new Knesset on April 5. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Itamar Ben-Gvir head of the Otzma Yehudit (“Jewish Power”) Party attends preparations for the new Knesset on April 5.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israeli opposition lawmakers Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Religious Zionist Party and Ayman Odeh of the Joint List clashed Tuesday morning at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot outside the room of a Hamas operative going on a hunger strike, Israeli media reported.
The two ended up engaging in a verbal and physical confrontation outside the hospital room.
The Hamas terrorist, Moked al-Qawasmi, is currently on the 91st day of his hunger strike, done in protest of his detention.
The Religious Zionist MK ostensibly came to "closely check" Qawasmi's conditions, as well as to "see up close this miracle that a person remains alive despite not eating for several months," Walla reported.
Odeh soon arrived, however, and shouted "Why are you the one telling me not to go in there?!"
Ben-Gvir and Odeh angrily pushed each other and had to be separated by civilians at the scene.
Afterward, Ben-Gvir announced he would be filing a complaint against the Joint List MK.
"Odeh committed a serious and criminal action. The MK has no immunity to attack another MK," he said in a statement.
"We have all seen the pictures of Ayman still trying to attack me," Ben-Gvir added. 
"This indicates the conduct among Knesset members from the Joint List and Ra'am. They act like they own the place."
He further clarified his intentions at the hospital. "I asked the director of the hospital to check the conditions of the prisoner and in the end, despite Odeh's conduct, I entered the ward and was under the impression that Israel continues to be a terrorist's paradise."
Odeh later tweeted about the incident as well.
"Convicted terrorist Ben-Gvir tried to harm the patient. I blocked it," he tweeted alongside a photo from the incident. "Kahanism shall not pass."
Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy condemned Odeh for the violence, as he struck first in the altercation.
"Raising an MK's hand on another MK is a crossing of all red lines," Levy said in a statement.
"I have warned all along that if the opposition does not allow the establishment of the Ethics Committee, we will degenerate from verbal clashes to physical ones like we've seen today. I call on the members of the opposition to allow an Ethics Committee to be established so the Knesset can function properly and in a stately manner, with sanctions placed on those who behave inappropriately."


Tags Hamas hospital Ayman Odeh itamar ben-gvir
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bill granting house searches without a warrant can be dangerous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jenny Aharon New

The Israeli-Polish rift can only be repaired by talking - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON
Itamar Marcus

A US consulate in Jerusalem will re-divide the city - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman

The Knesset needs an Aliyah Committee - opinion

 By DOV LIPMAN
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by