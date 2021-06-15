The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Bennett purges Yamina of MKs who opposed new government

Domino effect expected among Yamina candidates as Israel's new prime minister works to ensure his faction of 7 MKs are loyal to him and the new government.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 15, 2021 11:18
Naftali Bennett gives a speech on June 6, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Naftali Bennett gives a speech on June 6, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Efforts to rid the Yamina faction of MKs who opposed forming the new government began on Tuesday, with the resignation of the next candidate on the list to enter the Knesset, Shai Maimon.
New Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wants his faction of seven MKs to be loyal to him and his government. 
After Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana quit the Knesset via the Norwegian Law on Sunday night to bring in deaf activist Shirley Pinto, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked also wanted to resign. But she did not quit out of concern that Maimon, who was after Pinto on the list, would join the opposition and the coalition would lose its majority. 
Maimon said he decided to keep his promise not to join a coalition backed by "terror supporters," a reference to the Ra'am (United Arab List) Party of MK Mansour Abbas. In the resignation letter he sent to Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, Maimon said he decided to leave Yamina's list, because remaining would not bring the government down.
But sources who spoke to Maimon said another reason for his departure was that he wanted to be collegial to the next candidates on the list, who became friends with him as they campaigned together for the Knesset. Shaked can now resign in favor of the head of Yamina's French-speaking campaign, attorney Yomtob Kalfon. 
Yamina has another portfolio to give out: the Community Affairs Ministry, which is expected to go to Yamina MK Nir Orbach, who would quit the Knesset via the Norwegian Law in favor of Yamina's next candidate, the head of Yamina's Russian-speaking campaign, Ashdod City Councilwoman Stella Weinstein.
The Expanded Norwegian Law, which was passed on June 15, 2020, enables ministers and deputy ministers to resign their Knesset seats to allow the next candidates on their party lists to take their place. Any minister who subsequently leaves the cabinet automatically reverts to becoming an MK and displaces the person for whom they made way. The coalition agreement calls for amending the Norwegian Law to enable factions like Yamina that has seven MKs to have four ministers and deputies resign.
Roni Sassover, who is next on the list and opposes the government, is expected to follow Maimon's lead and resign from the list. Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Abir Kara would then resign from the Knesset for his confidante, Ashkelon Cty Councilwoman Orna Shtarkman, who was part of the self-employed protesters group he headed, Ani Shulman.  
The candidate after Shtarkman is Bar-Ilan University professor Asher Cohen, who also opposes the government and would quit the list. After that happens, pressure would be applied to rebel Yamina MK Amichai Chikli to resign from the Knesset in favor of the candidate after him, the head of Yamina's English-speaking campaign, Chicago-born Bennett adviser Jeremy Saltan. 
Saltan is a vocal supporter of joining the government.
"This unity government has the potential to do wonders," Saltan said. "Shai is a close friend and I regret that he will not be a part of our future achievements. I think it speaks to his stellar character that he is returning the mandate over the options at his disposal. I am sure Shai will continue to do great things for the State of Israel."


Tags Knesset Naftali Bennett israeli politics Norwegian law Yamina
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's new gov't must make term limits for prime minister - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Moshe Dann

Politics of guilt: Why does the Left oppose 'occupation' - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by