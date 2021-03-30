The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Bennett to decide coalition after Netanyahu, Lapid meetings

Reports: Abbas leaning toward backing Netanyahu.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 30, 2021 21:47
PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Naftali Bennet (photo credit: SASSON TIRAM,REUTERS)
PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Naftali Bennet
(photo credit: SASSON TIRAM,REUTERS)
Yamina leader Naftali Bennett will make a fateful decision over the weekend regarding the next government, following meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Yair Lapid, sources close to Bennett said on Tuesday.
His choices include joining a government led by either of them, insisting on a rotation in the Prime Minister’s Office with one of them or telling President Reuven Rivlin in Monday’s presidential consultations that he recommends himself for the premiership alone.
“All the options are open, including all of the ways for him to become prime minister,” a source close to Bennett said.
The value of Yamina’s seven MKs increased after reports indicated that United Arab List (Ra’am) chairman Mansour Abbas has already decided to back Netanyahu and support his government from outside the coalition. Abbas will deliver an address in Hebrew explaining the move on Thursday.
In the speech, Abbas is expected to talk about the importance of the Arab sector cooperating with the Israeli Right to gain legitimacy among the entire population. Netanyahu is expected to make a similar statement.
“We intend to support a right-wing government led by Netanyahu from outside, as long as [Religious Zionist Party MK-elect Itamar] Ben-Gvir is not a minister, but it could change if we get a better offer,” a source in Ra’am told KAN News.
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (Likud) is set to meet with Abbas on Netanyahu’s behalf on Wednesday or Thursday. Abbas’s support is key to building the next coalition, because his four seats could grant a majority either to Netanyahu or one of his political opponents.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz met with Abbas on Tuesday and urged him to support a representative of the “change camp” to form the next government.
“The only way to avoid [Netanyahu remaining in power] is forming an honest government without Netanyahu and appointing a Knesset speaker agreed upon by the entire change camp,” Gantz wrote on Facebook. “All this must be done quickly, because while we are arguing, Bibi is working.”
Gantz warned Abbas and Bennett that Netanyahu is “using them.” He said that it could be possible for Netanyahu to form a government with Bennett and Abbas but they would quickly “become his hostages.”
The Gantz-Abbas meeting came following reports that the Blue and White leader had sent an Arab candidate from his party, Ilhan Hazen, to meet with Abbas and urge him to not endorse Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid for prime minister. Blue and White denied the reports.
Abbas also met on Tuesday with Labor leader Merav Michaeli. A Labor spokeswoman said they discussed “coalition options and potential cooperation.”
The heads of the Joint List will meet on Thursday with Lapid, who will ask them to recommend to Rivlin that he form the next government.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Yair Lapid Israel Elections 2021 Mansour Abbas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's police too quick to shoot first, ask questions later

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS
Professor Dan Ben-David

Wake-up time: Israeli Society’s Moment of Truth - opinion

 By DAN BEN-DAVID
Amotz Asa-El

How can this circus end while respecting the voters' verdict?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by