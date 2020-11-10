Biden, Netanyahu will be frenemies from the start on settlements

In a way, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President-elect Joe Biden were frenemies from the very start.Biden has long told the story of how early on in their relationship, one that has spanned almost four decades, he signed a photograph for Netanyahu that said, “Bibi, I don't agree with a damn thing you say, but I love you.” It was almost as if he had coded discord into the DNA of the relationship, the tentacles of which have reached out to the present, proscribing the script of the Netanyahu and Biden relationship, now that the long time senator and former vice president appears set to inhabit the White House for the next four years.In the Knesset on Tuesday, Netanyahu reflected on their relationship, recalling how Biden contacted him after his father’s death and he, in turn, had been in touch with Biden in the aftermath of his son's death. “There are things that go behind politics and diplomacy,” Netanyahu said.But their personal ties cannot be taken out of the context of the larger drama.But when it comes to choosing a diplomatic script for his relationship with Biden, Netanyahu has indicated that in some arenas, he will opt for frenemies, over the best buddy routine of Trump, in spite of his Knesset speech espousing their tight relationship.
Netanyahu and Biden have been here before, of course.There is the famed Biden vice presidential 2010 visit, during which Netanyahu allowed for the advancement of plans for 1,100 new housing units in the east Jerusalem Jewish neighborhood of Ramat Shlomo. The move, seen as a slap in the face to Biden, did not derail the visit or even the planned dinner, although Biden did arrive 90 minutes late.But how far can Netanyahu go in 2020 in bucking Biden – and how sharp the battle will be – depends in part on who Biden places in key positions and how he himself defines US policy with regard to the settlements.HERE THE nuance matters and was never clarified so distinctly on the campaign trail. The Clinton era is often the starting point when marking relevant US policy on West Bank settlements, because he was the architect of the Oslo Accords that set in motion a two-state solution.But his vision, as set out in his parameters, allowed for Israel to retain the high-population centers, known as the settlement blocs.When former US president George Bush took over the White House from Clinton in 2001, he took a harsh stance on settlements, initially eliminating the concept of the blocs and introducing the idea of a complete settlement freeze. He also demanded that Israel dismantle the outposts. He did it all, however, with a handshake and a smile, so as to affirm the vision of an unshakable US-Israel bond.Bush's strong ties with Sharon, seemed to dwarf the sharp policy divide and softened the impact of Bush's belief that a two-state solution should be based on the pre-1967 lines; something Sharon was adamantly opposed to.Sharon was able to soften that stance by unilaterally withdrawing from 21 settlements in Gaza and four in northern Samaria, in exchange for a written pledge from Bush that Israel could retain the blocs.The Obama administration held the same no-tolerance attitude toward the settlements as Bush, but his relationship with Netanyahu allowed for enormous public discord on the topic.Unlike Bush, he also pressured Netanyahu to freeze settler housing starts for ten months and increased the level of anti-Israel rhetoric on the settlements.That intolerance on settlements culminated in the US failure to veto UN Security Resolution 2334, which spoke of the international illegality of any Israeli action over the pre-1967 lines. It was a resolution that helped cement UN support for a boycott of settlements by stating that nations must distinguish in their dealings between sovereign Israel land under Israeli control that was over the pre-1967 lines. This included east Jerusalem and its Old City, with the Western Wall.AS OBAMA'S former vice president, Biden almost automatically inherits the mantle of Obama administration policy on the settlements.But as a senator, Biden signed onto a 2004 Congressional resolution in support of the Sharon-Bush understanding that Israeli could retain the settlement blocs, which the Obama administration later rejected.When asked in February by The New York Times if he accepted a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines, Biden said yes. But he added: "Yes, except for longtime Israeli settlements or other land swaps and arrangements negotiated by the parties." It was a statement that appears to lean in favor of the blocs.The depth of the nuance will ultimately mark the depth of the battle on this issue between the two men.Does Biden leave Netanyahu some wiggle room for limited settlement activity or will he demand a freeze?Does Biden smile, touting his love for Bibi, or does he go the way of Obama and go public?Some of the answers, of course, will depend on moves he has to do to reestablish relations with the Palestinian Authority.Similarly, Netanyahu's actions will also be determined by politics in Israel, including a potential re-election battle.Either diplomatic battle between these two men will not be a return to the Obama era, but more of a family feud.This drama will be played out between two diplomats who are too close and who know each other too well – and who from the start are already at the level of frenemies.