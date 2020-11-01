The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Blue and White blocks key appointment in Treasury

Yaheli Rotenberg is set to replace Roni Hizkiyahu, who announced his departure in July and whose last day was Thursday.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 18:53
Foreign Minister Israel Katz attends a cabinet meeting, December 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Foreign Minister Israel Katz attends a cabinet meeting, December 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Blue and White did not permit the appointment of a new accountant-general to be raised in the cabinet on Sunday, due to an ongoing dispute in Likud about appointments.
When Finance Minister Israel Katz asked to bring the approval of Yaheli Rotenberg to the powerful post in his ministry, Blue and White responded that there are other key appointments that are equally important, such as a director-general for Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn’s ministry.
“Blue and White is threatening to block this appointment due to political considerations of give and take,” Katz wrote on Facebook. “Preventing the appointment of an accountant-general at this critical time is like preventing the IDF from having a chief of staff in the middle of a war.”
Rotenberg is set to replace Roni Hizkiyahu, who announced his departure in July and whose last day was Thursday.
Many other key appointments remain vacant due to the dispute, including Israel Police inspector-general, state prosecutor, Prison’s Authority head, Finance Ministry director-general, and senior diplomatic postings in New York, Miami, Paris, Canberra and Addis Ababa.
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) has several political appointments at his disposal, which were divided among Likud, Labor and Blue and White in the coalition agreement. Due to the dispute with Likud, he has not made any yet.
Even professional appointments are not currently made in the Foreign Ministry. Any of the vacancies could be filled by professionals, but none have been made since that of Ambassador to Russia Alex Ben-Zvi, Ambassador to China Irit Ben-Abba and Ambassador to Belarus Alex Goldman-Scheiman in July.
The appointments dispute is expected to flare up again next Sunday, when deliberations begin on appointing a new state’s attorney in a special committee created for that purpose. That post is particularly sensitive to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, due to his legal problems.


Tags Finance Ministry Likud Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Justice has been achieved in the Labour Party By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Tourism in Abu Dhabi: A new Middle East By UDI SHAHAM
Eli Kavon Should Jews celebrate Balfour Day? By ELI KAVON
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
3 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
4 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by