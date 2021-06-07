The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coalition deal: Bennett, Lapid to dominate new government

Norwegian Law would bring Anglos into Knesset * The coalition agreement reached by Yamina and Yesh Atid gives significant powers to party leaders.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 7, 2021 20:00
Presumptive Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid are photographed together in the Kfar Maccabiah Hotel in Ramat Gan after announcing the formation of a new coalition, on June 3, 2021. (photo credit: COURTESY YESH ATID)
Presumptive Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid are photographed together in the Kfar Maccabiah Hotel in Ramat Gan after announcing the formation of a new coalition, on June 3, 2021.
(photo credit: COURTESY YESH ATID)
The coalition agreement reached by Yamina and Yesh Atid gives significant powers to party leaders Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid in running the government together, sources familiar with the negotiations revealed on Monday.
Bennett will serve as prime minister and Lapid as alternate prime minister until August 2023 and then switch, according to the deal, but they will make key decisions together regardless of who is in power.
For instance, every bill supported by the coalition will require the approval of both the prime minister and the alternate prime minister, who will have mutual veto power.
The votes of the Right bloc –Yamina and New Hope – will have the same weight as those of the other six parties in the coalition combined in the cabinet and the Ministerial Committee on Legislation.
In the security cabinet, there will be 12 ministers, six each from the Right bloc and the remaining six parties, to keep the two blocs equal.
For a new party to join the coalition, both the prime minister and alternate prime minister would have to agree.
Lapid told the Yesh Atid faction that in addition to legal guarantees that the change in power between him and Bennett would take place, there was also full trust between him and Bennett.
The coalition agreement also calls for updating the Norwegian Law, which allows ministers and deputy ministers to resign from the Knesset in place of the next candidates on their party’s list, in order to give the coalition parties more MKs to work for them in the Knesset. If the ministers quit their posts, they would return to the Knesset automatically.
New Hope and Meretz, which have six seats each, could have three new MKs enter the Knesset. Yamina, Labor and Yisrael Beytenu, which have seven seats and Blue and White, which has eight, could have four MKs join, and Yesh Atid, which has 17 could have five.
Each party will decide on its own how and when to implement the law. But every party in the coalition is expected to implement it at least partially.
In New Hope, the bill will return former MKs Zvi Hauser, Michal Shir Segman and Hila Shay Vazan to the Knesset. In Meretz, former MK Michal Rosin would return, along with former Tel Aviv-Jaffa councilwoman Gabi Lasky and Druze educator Ali Salalha.
Labor would return former MK Nachman Shai to the Knesset, along with Haifa councilwoman Naama Lazimi, advertising executive Gil Beilin, the son of former justice minister Yossi Beilin and Labor secretary-general Eran Hermoni.
In Yamina, the candidates expected to join are deaf activist Shirley Pinto, French-speaking lawyer Yomtov Kalfon, Ashdod councilwoman Stella Weinstein, who represents the Russian-speaking sector in the party, and Nahariya councilwoman Orna Shtarkman. If MK Nir Orbach quits the Knesset, the next candidate in Yamina to enter would be Chicago-born Bennett adviser Jeremy Saltan.
South African-raised former MK Ruth Wasserman Lande would return in Blue and White. North Carolina-born environmental activist Alon Tal would also enter the Knesset for the party.
Among Yisrael Beytenu’s new MKs would be Yossi Shain, head of the school of political science at Tel Aviv University. In Yesh Atid, one of the candidates who would enter would be Philadelphia-born former MK Moshe Tur-Paz.


